The films and series to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 26 May to 1 June 2025.

The Docussionie Cold Case: the murders of Tylenol (26 May)

From the directors Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines (“The shadow of truth”, “Buried”) and by the executive producer Joe Berlinger (“Cold Case: who killed Jonbenét Ramsey”, “Conversations with a killer”), the compelling documentary in three parts “Cold Houses: the murders of the Tylenol” revisited a clinging crime The trust of the nation in the safety of commonly used brands destroyed.

Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting Tylenol’s capsules on cyanide, unleashing panic at national level and one of the largest criminal investigations in the history of the United States. Behind these horrible deaths there is only one mind, or is it just a comfortable scapegoat involved in a darker conspiracy and in a potential cover -up?

The series reopens the case that transformed the best -selling drug in the world into a terrifying symbol and has changed forever the way we see the products in our medicinal locker.

The Thriller series from the Creator of the Chess Queen: Dept. Q – Surgered cases section (29 May)

A crime thriller series created by the same name behind the success the Queen of the Chess: Scott Frank arrives on Netflix this week. It is the story of the head of the head of the chief Carl Morck, a brilliant policeman, but a terrible colleague. His sharp sarcasm did not give him friends in the Edinburgh police. After a shooting that causes the death of a young agent and leaves his paralyzed partner, Morck is relegated to the basement becoming the only responsible for the Q department, a unit created recently and dedicated to unresolved cases.

The department is only a facade operation to distract public opinion from the failures of a police force in crisis and without resources that is pleased to get rid of him. But, more by chance than by choice, Carl begins to put together a gang of marginalized and skiddeds that have everything to demonstrate.

Thus, when he begins to investigate the case of an important public official who has been disappeared for several years, Carl returns to do what he manages best: to move the waters and not accept a no as a response.

The Spanish film The black widow, on the true story of the crime of Patraix (30 May)

A crime film inspired by the true story of the crime of Patraix that saw in August 2017, a man be killed by seven stab wounds and be abandoned in a parking lot in the Patraix district of Valencia.

Everything suggests a passionate crime. The homicide unit of the city led by an expert detective starts an investigation against the time that soon leads to a suspicion that no one expected: Maje, the young widow with sweet and reassuring ways of the victim for less than a year. The protagonist is Tristán Ulloa (Asunta, Berlin, the snow girl).

