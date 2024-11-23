The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear viewers, make yourselves comfortable.

It’s Friday and the time has come to experience incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which you can get lost, get excited and dream while being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

Wicked A musical film that adapts the musical of the same name based on the novel “Witch – Chronicles of the Kingdom of Oz in Revolt” by Gregory Maguire, which in turn is a retelling of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring an all-star cast of superstar Ariana Grande, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, Wicked is set in the magical world of Oz long before Dorothy’s arrival and tells the story of the friendship between Elphaba Thropp and Galinda Upland who will become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South. A spectacular musical. RATING: 7.5 The trailer The review

Modi – Three Days on the Wings of Madness A biopic on the story of the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani starring Riccardo Scamarcio and based on the play Modigliani by Dennis Mcintyre. Behind the camera is Johnny Depp in his second experience as a director after The Brave in 1997. The film recounts the three most turbulent days spent by Modì in Paris which will lead him to become the artistic legend we all know. The cast also includes Al Pacino and Luisa Ranieri. RATING: 7 The trailer

Naples – New York The latest film by Gabriele Salvatores starring Pierfrancesco Favino. It is a dramatic film set in the post-war period in a Naples dominated by poverty and rubble. The protagonists are two children, Carmine and Celestina who, to survive this dramatic situation, clandestinely board a ship bound for New York. This film chronicles their journey to a better future and their arrival in an unknown metropolis that they will soon call home. RATING 7.8 The trailer

Streaming

And then the silence – The Rigopiano disaster Available on Sky and NOW After the success of the podcast of the same name, comes a beautiful docuseries on the Rigopiano disaster created by Pablo Trincia, written by Trincia together with Debora Campanella and directed by Paolo Negro. With unpublished videos and direct testimonies from survivors, relatives of the victims and rescuers, this series of five episodes retraces, with an in-depth journalistic investigation, the tragedy of Rigopiano where 29 people died due to an avalanche that submerged a hotel on the slopes of the Gran Sasso in January 2017. An intense, lacerating and wonderful story. RATING: 8.5 The trailer The review

Dinner Club 3 Available on Prime Video A culinary travel diary that sees star chef Carlo Cracco discover all the best of Italian culinary art together with a group of well-known actors and comedians. In the third season of the show the protagonists are Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo who will travel with Cracco to undertake an adventurous culinary tour in the Bel Paese starting from Rome and crossing various regions including Lazio, Campania and Basilicata, and then arriving in Brindisi. Exceptional guest stars: Antonio Albanese, Sabrina Ferilli and Corrado Guzzanti. RATING 8 The trailer The review

Spellbound – The spell Available on Netflix A profound and emotional animated film that teaches children and adults the value of acceptance and the complexity of human relationships. Created by the animator of Toy Story and directed by the co-director of Shrek, this cartoon tells an epic and colorful adventure in a magical kingdom where Ellian, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria, must undertake a dangerous mission to save her family and the kingdom after a mysterious spell turns his parents into monsters. The Italian voices are Massimo Ranieri, Gigi & Ross and Arianna Craviotto, and Sissi. RATING 8 The trailer The review

Dune: Prophecy Available on Sky and NOW A series between drama and science fiction part of the Dune universe and set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides told in Denis Villeneuve’s films. Comprising six episodes, Dune: Prophecy tells the story of two Harkonnen sisters as they battle the forces that threaten humanity’s future and found the mythical sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Adoration Available on Netflix A six-episode Italian teen series loosely based on the novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo. It is a coming-of-age story with a strong mystery component that tells the story of a group of teenagers during the summer that will change their lives forever. Elena, 16, disappears. Each of his friends knows something he doesn’t say, has a secret connection with the girl and perhaps has something to do with her mysterious disappearance. It is a series that talks about young people about their fears, challenges with themselves and the difficulties of relating to their parents. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Casino Royale Airing Friday 22 November at 9.30pm on TV8 A 2006 film that represents the twenty-first chapter of the 007 film saga and the first starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The British secret agent Bond, after receiving a license to kill, goes to Madagascar to find Le Chiffre, one of the main financiers of several terrorist organizations. Thus begins a manhunt that will see Bond chase the criminal on an adrenaline-filled journey between the Bahamas, Miami and the gaming tables of Montenegro. RATING 7.6 The trailer

The Queen – The queen Airing Friday 22 November at 9.30pm on La7D Masterpiece by Stephen Frears starring Michael Sheer and Hellen Mirren who for this film won an Oscar for best female performance as Queen Elizabeth II. It is the second film in the trilogy dedicated to the political figure of Tony Blair which tells what happened after the tragic night of 31 August 1997 when Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris. Queen Elizabeth II chose to retire within the walls of Balmoral Castle with her family and Tony Blair, recently Prime Minister, looked for a way to bring the queen closer to the people. RATING: 7 The trailer