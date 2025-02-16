The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, put yourself comfortable.

It is Friday and the time has come to live incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and the big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which to lose yourself, get excited and dream of being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – what to see on the weekend”, the weekly newsletter of Toray.it dedicated to the titles not to be missed on the weekends. To you the choice and good vision.

At the cinema

September 5 During the Monaco ’72 Olympics, a commando of Palestinian militants attacked the apartments of the Israeli delegation killing two people and taking nine hostage. The ABC TV broadcaster found himself in the situation of resuming and transmitting the heinousness … Vote 7.5 The trailer The review

Strange Darling Strange Darling is a thriller that explores the dark side of human relationships in a deadly game between a killer and his victim. The lady and the demon, these are the protagonists, meet randomly, spend a night in a motel and there will begin a role -playing game at the limit of the lethal … 5.5 vote The trailer The review

Captain America: Brave New World The new chapter of the Marvel saga continues the events of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America who will be joined by another great actor who joins the MCU: Harrison Ford. VOTE: 5.5 The trailer The review

Streaming

Cobra Kai 6, the final event Available on Netflix In this last part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai we will see the rival dojo face each other in the international tournament Sekai Taikai. The rendering of the accounts came: between spectacular moves and unexpected alliances who will win? VOTE: 7 The trailer The review

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses Available on Netflix The hunter of mutants Geralt is hired by the pearl fishing community of the Kingdom of Bremervoord to solve the numerous attacks they are undergoing. It will be found in the midst of an ancient conflict between humans and peoples of the sea that threatens the balance between the kingdoms. VOTE: 5 The trailer The review

Mysteries from the deep Available on Apple TV+ Two agents must monitor, from the top of two towers, a vast and well -protected throat. They must protect it from a mysterious and unknown threat hidden inside. Despite the distance and the profound diversity, between the two the agreement grows while the danger becomes closer and closer. VOTE: 6.9 The trailer The review

The Dolce Villa Available on Netflix Eric is a businessman who only thinks about work. Suddenly he will have to take holidays to travel to Italy to prevent his daughter from waste money and energy in an ruined villa. But something will make him change his mind … VOTE: 5.5 The trailer The review

Broken Rage Available on first videos Broken Rage is a film that contains two. The film is divided into two parts: in the first the plot unfolds like a typical action thriller in which the protagonist struggles for its survival; In the second, however, the same story is told almost as if it were a comedy. VOTE: 8.3 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

The traitor Broadcast on Friday 14 February at 9.25 pm on Rai3 Pierfrancesco Favino is Tommaso Buscetta in Marco Bellocchio’s 2019 film. “The traitor”, after being hunted by his own companions as Nostra, takes refuge in Brazil. Despite the escape, it will be involved in the maxiprocess for the criminal organization during which it will become a collaborator of justice. Vote 7.7 The trailer

Kill Bill Broadcast on Saturday 15 February at 9.30 pm on TV8 Kill Bill is one of Quentin Tarantino’s masterpieces. This is the first volume of two, released in 2003 Thurman betrayed, attacked and left dying on his wedding day will sell each other. Vote 9 The trailer