The films and TV series to watch this weekend

This is "Vision – What to see on the weekend", the weekly uisjournal.com newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends.

At the cinema

The wild robot Based on the award-winning New York Times bestseller by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot is the new animated film from DreamWorks written and directed by Chris Sanders. The protagonist of the story is a robot, the Rozzum 7134 unit, abbreviated “Roz” who finds himself living an incredible adventure after a shipwreck that takes him to an uninhabited island. Here he will have to learn to adapt to the environment, which is initially hostile to him, and to relate to the wild animals that inhabit the island by undertaking a journey of inner growth where he will be accompanied by an orphan goose that he will adopt. RATING 8 The trailer The review

Iddu – The last godfather A film freely inspired by the period of hiding of the Cosa Nostra boss, Matteo Messina Denaro and his exchanges of letters with the former mayor of Castelvetrano, Antonio Vaccarino. Behind the camera are Fabrio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza and in front of the two extraordinary Elio Germano and Toni Servillo. We are in Sicily, in the early 2000s. After a few years in prison for the mafia, Catello, a long-time politician, has lost everything. When the Italian secret services ask him for help in capturing his godson Matteo, the last great mafia fugitive in circulation, Catello takes the opportunity to get back into the game. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

Super/man: The Christopher Reeve Story The long-awaited documentary made for the twentieth anniversary of the death of Christopher Reeve, the American actor, historical face of Superman in cinema, a character who brought him international fame in the 1980s before a horseback riding accident that paralyzed him from the neck down and stopped his career. This film offers an intimate portrait of Reeve’s life, with previously unseen images, interviews with his three children William, Matthew and Alexandra and testimonies from great Hollywood actors who were colleagues and friends of Reeve such as Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close and Robin Williams, to whom he was very close, which describe his personal and professional journey. RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

Streaming

They killed Spider-Man Available on Sky and Now A TV series on the story of one of the most iconic bands in the history of Italian music: 883. They Killed Spider-Man is a rhythmic and brilliant dramedy which in eight episodes tells how two young boys from Pavia, Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto, gave life to the legendary duo that thrilled generations of fans and how some of 883’s most famous songs were born. Directed by Sydney Sibilia and starring Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli, this series is a fun and nostalgic dive into the past. RATING 8 The trailer The review

The Menendez brothers Available on Netflix A docufilm that retraces, after Ryan Murphy’s Monsters series, one of the most famous judicial proceedings of the late 20th century, that of the case of the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents. For the first time after thirty years and in their own words, the two brothers retrace the trial that shocked the whole world. Through in-depth telephone interviews with Lyle and Erik, the lawyers involved in the trial and the journalists who covered it, the jurors, family members and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentine director Alejandro Hartmann gives audiences a new perspective on the case. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

Deceit Available on Netflix A miniseries which, between intrigue, sex, secrets and twists, aims to tell a story of female independence and rebirth. Directed by Pappi Corsicato and starring Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti, Inganno is a sentimental thriller that plays between suspense and the breaking of many taboos on sex, women and age differences in love. It is the story of a passionate relationship between a 60-year-old woman and a man much younger than her, in which there is no shortage of shadows and secrets in a bold and captivating tale where many social conventions are broken. RATING 7.2 The trailer The review

Citadel: Diana Available on Prime Video An Italian spy series born from the world of Citadel starring Matilda De Angelis. Citadel: Diana is an action-packed spy story set in Milan in 2030. Eight years earlier the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel spy, has remained alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When she finally has the opportunity to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italia and son of the head of the organization. RATING 6.2 The trailer The review

Disclaimer Available on AppleTv+ A sophisticated and gripping thriller miniseries written and directed by five-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón and starring Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. The story of Disclaimer is inspired by the novel of the same name by Renée Knight and tells of the acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, a woman who built her reputation by revealing the wrongdoings and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she realizes with horror that she is the protagonist of a story that lays bare her darkest secrets. As Catherine fights against time to discover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront the darkest sides of her past. RATING 9 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro Available on Netflix On October 9th, the Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro turned 60 and to celebrate it we offer you the vision of one of his most exciting films which embodies all of Del Toro’s cinematographic poetics: Pinocchio. This stop-motion feature film won the 2023 Oscar for Best Animated Film and reinterprets Carlo Collodi’s iconic story by having the legendary wooden puppet embark on a series of bizarre and fantastic adventures that span various worlds and reveal the vital power of love. A film that is a wonderful hymn to life. RATING 8.5 The trailer The review

The traitor Airing Friday 11 October at 9.10pm on Rai Movie Drama film of 2019 directed by Marco Bellocchio and starring Pierfrancesco Favino who in the film plays the role of the Cosa Nostra mafioso and subsequently collaborator of justice, Tommaso Buscetta. This work, winner of many awards, was selected in 2020 to represent Italy at the Oscars in the selection of best foreign language film and tells the story of the first mafia turncoat, the man who allowed judges Falcone and Borsellino to bring the leaders of Cosa Nostra to court. RATING 7.7 The trailer