The final farewell to Alex Zanardi, Magalli's feet, the poison between Al Bano and Romina and other gossip to read over the weekend

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The final farewell to Alex Zanardi, Magalli’s feet, the poison between Al Bano and Romina and other gossip to read over the weekend

The final farewell to Alex Zanardi, Magalli’s feet, the poison between Al Bano and Romina and other gossip to read over the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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