The final farewell to Alex Zanardi, Magalli’s feet, the poison between Al Bano and Romina and other gossip to read over the weekend





“Dear readers, welcome back! The month of May began a few days ago and is already giving us numerous behind-the-scenes stories to talk about. So make yourself comfortable, my dear gossip addicts, and enjoy your reading: our “Fattitheir” column is back, like every week, which summarizes the hottest gossip of the week.

Happy juicy reading!

The last farewell to the champion Zanardi

More than 2,000 people attended Alex Zanardi’s funeral in the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua, which took place on 5 May. Among those present, in addition to family members, were also Gianni Morandi, Bebe Vio, Alberto Tomba and Luca Zaia.

During the ceremony, celebrated by Alex’s friend Don Marco Pozza, Zanardi’s courage, strength and humanity were remembered. His handbike was placed under the altar, a symbol of his rebirth after the serious accident in 2001. Niccolò, Alex’s son, also spoke for the first time: “I wish everyone, myself first and foremost, to find a smile in the small things, because from there the big ones are built. When he made the coffee and kneaded the pizza, he always did it with a smile – he says -. And then I understood something that he has always said, but when you see it with your own eyes the you understand better: it is not necessary to think about great challenges, great undertakings to find smile, joy and gratification”.

The Carrisis War

A new war has broken out in the family of Al Bano Carrisi and Romina Power. After the interview given by Romina to Belve, in which the singer spoke of the pain she felt at the death of her daughter Ylenia Carrisi, and of how alone she felt without the support of her then husband in one of the most dramatic moments of her life.

Romina’s words deeply hurt Al Bano, who decided to respond publicly to Domenica In. Al Bano defended himself by explaining that he had done everything possible and revealing that his ex’s words were like a “stab” for him. This exchange inevitably involved their children who moved the discussion to social media. Yari Carrisi shared an old photo of his parents accompanied by a sentence against the way the press reports family events. Cristel Carrisi (who has decided to return to making music, what interesting timing) seemed to take a stand in favor of her mother, publishing a message about “narcissists who get angry when they are accused of something they have actually done”, a phrase interpreted by many as a dig at her father. Romina Carrisi, on the other hand, is more moderate, sharing the idea that certain issues should be addressed privately and not in front of the cameras.

Loredana Lecciso and her daughter Jasmine Carrisi took Al Bano’s side. Lecciso said how bad the singer felt about this media exposure, and above all because his role as a father was questioned. Jasmine, however, said she had never seen her father so vulnerable and defended his choice to react publicly.

Behind the media clash remains the unsurpassed pain of Ylenia’s disappearance, a tragedy that continues today to deeply divide the Carrisi family and reopen wounds that, years later, still seem far from healing. However, the fact remains that certain arguments should not be used as weapons.

Sergio Muniz and his son’s illness

Sergio Muniz spoke for the first time about his son’s illness: a genetic disease or the “butterfly child syndrome”. The diagnosis arrived almost by chance, after the appearance of a small wound on a finger and for the father it was a devastating shock: he explained that, when you discover a rare disease in your child, “the world collapses around you”.

Despite the initial pain, Muniz and his partner Morena Firpo decided not to give up and to guarantee Yari a life as peaceful and normal as possible. The child, who is now almost five years old, faces his condition with naturalness and tranquility, so much so that he himself explains to the other children that he is a “butterfly child”. The actor said that this experience taught the family not to take anything for granted, to have patience and to continue living without stopping, also underlining the importance of research on rare diseases, which is often still too slow.

Tony Effe in court

Tony Effe from the stage to the courtroom: the rapper will have to appear before the Tempio Pausania court to answer for charges of brawling and damage linked to an episode that occurred in August 2023 in Porto Cervo.

If today Tony is experiencing a period of grace, between his relationship with Giulia De Lellis and his first experience as a father with Priscilla, some time ago, before the birth of the little girl, the rapper was involved in an argument outside the club The Sanctuary together with a group of friends. After the small group was not allowed to enter the premises, a fight broke out which caused damage to the structure and above all the injury of some people, who then ended up in hospital. The owners of the restaurant filed a complaint and requested compensation. With the investigation closed, the rapper and the others involved will now have to appear before the judge accompanied by their lawyers…

Everyone is crazy about Magalli

The detail you don’t expect about Giancarlo Magalli. His daughter Michela revealed that her father receives numerous requests for photos of feet. Apparently many have a passion for the host which also leads to fetish. But not vague requests: some also require particular poses or that the feet are inside comfortable moccasins.

However, these are not the only details that Michela revealed: the thirty-year-old has started a new job, completely abandoning the family (maternal) pharmacy. What does he do? The adult clown: “They love soap bubbles,” she confessed. She, on the other hand, loves the macabre and is in fact fascinated by death and blood. A passion for horror that he shares with his father: “Already when I was 6-7 years old he made me watch science fiction films like ‘The Twilight Zone’ with him.”

The gossippins

Lorella Cuccarini mother-in-law

Lorella Cuccarini has officially become a mother-in-law. His son Giorgio Capitta married Sole Galanti, in Sabaudia. The ceremony took place at the Sanctuary of Santa Maria della Sorresca with guests dressed in white and the spectacular arrival of the bride by boat. After the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with a reception on the seafront with family and friends. An unforgettable day for the showgirl and actress.

Claudio Bisio and Grace not granted

Claudio Bisio opened the meeting at the Quirinale for the David di Donatello with a joke about the “Minetti case” and the film La Grazia, making fun of the controversies that arose around the film. During his speech he joked: “I make a lot of gaffes and so they recommended topics not to address and words not to say. Although there is one that I can’t help but say because it received 14 nominations and I’m talking about the film ‘La Grazia’ by Paolo Sorrentino”. Then, turning to the Neapolitan director: “There is someone who suggests that you did that journalistic investigation to get people talking about your film, but I know that’s not true.” And the curtain comes down.

The arrest of Rita De Crescenzo’s son

Rita De Crescenzo’s son has been arrested. The tiktoker told everything on social media and showed all her desperation. Francesco is involved in an investigation for attempted murder aggravated by the mafia method together with six other people, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred in Naples in June 2025. The tiktoker declared that she supports legality and that she tried in vain to help her son, stating: “He who makes a mistake pays”.

Stefano and Belen, is it ‘war’ again?

The moment of peace may be just a distant memory. Tension would have returned between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino after some statements made by her on the show Tutti Invitati. De Martino would not have appreciated his ex-wife’s digs about the alleged betrayals with Alessia Marcuzzi and about the aesthetic adjustments, fearing repercussions on his public image. Although Belen had spoken of peaceful relations with her ex-husband, the climate between the two, according to journalist Alberto Dandolo, is now tense again.