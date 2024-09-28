The first flights with electric planes have landed: are battery-powered models safe? Here’s where we are

Credit: Eviation.



The world of aviation is also going through a transition phase towards electric, and battery-powered aircraft they represent one of the most interesting innovations from this point of view. In the June 2020in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, theEASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, has certified the Pipistrel Velis Electrothe world’s first fully certified electric airplane. This milestone has opened the door to new perspectives for sustainable flight, but it also raises questions about safety. Are battery-powered aircraft, although technologically advanced, really safe? Basically yes, but they are still confined to specific applications (such as flight training), as they are not technologically ready to be used on long routes due to their reduced autonomy (the Pipistrel Velis Electro can travel 185 km between one charge and another). It will therefore take some time before we see the aviation sector decarbonised with battery-powered aircraft or with aircraft equipped with alternative systems to the current ones.

What stage is the development of electric aircraft?

The development of battery-electric aircraft it is constantly evolving. The aforementioned Pipistrel Velis Electrodesigned specifically for flight training, is powered by a 58 kW electric motor with two lightweight lithium batteries, it guarantees 50 minute flight with 20 minute reserve and aautonomy of 185 kilometers. It is currently the first and only vehicle certified by EASA and equivalent bodies in the UK, US and other countries, indicating that in all respects it is a safe aircraft.

Tine Tomažičdirector of engineering and programs at Pipistrel, regarding the Velis Electro, said:

We recently completed production of our 100th Velis Electro, marking a significant milestone for Pipistrel and the industry.

The Velis Electro, although not designed to replace large passenger aircraft, represents an important milestone. In describing the “jewel” produced by the company he works for, Tomažič states that «it has demonstrated safety levels equivalent to or superior to those of conventionally powered aircraft».

It’s true: this aircraft will not be able – on its own – to directly contribute to the decarbonisation of the entire aviation sector, but having demonstrated that an electric aircraft can be safe, it can play a pioneering role in paving the way for other battery-powered aircraft designed for covering long distances and carrying more passengers.

Velis Electro. Credit: Pipistrel.



The Velis Electro, in fact, will not be the only electric aircraft to fly above our heads. THE’E9X of the Dutch start-up Elysian Aircraft is expected to fly in 2033 and, thanks to batteries built into its wings, it is expected to carry 90 passengers for approx 800 kilometers.

E9X. Credit: Elysian Aircraft.



Even the startup Wright Electric (named after the Wright brothers, inventors of the airplane), is developing a 180-seat electric airliner in collaboration with the company EasyJetand it too could be used to cover relatively long routes.

There is still a long way to go until it becomes normal to board an electric airliner for trans-oceanic flights and industry experts are exploring various avenues to encourage the use of (almost) zero impact aircraft on the environment, including: biofuelsproducts from crops and other biomass; electrofuelsmade by purifying CO 2 and carbon monoxide from the atmosphere to combine with hydrogen; electric fuel cellsprecisely the batteries comparable to those used for electric cars and, finally, hydrogen fuel cellsthe use of which would however require a total redesign of the aircraft and the infrastructure that supports them.

It is for this reason that experts of the caliber of Dr. Guy Grattonassociate professor of aviation and environment at Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, argue that at the moment «there is no single, clear, sustainable alternative to jet fuel that can support flight on a scale equivalent to current use». In other words, therefore, the “game” is still open and the technology that will have the task of decarbonizing the aviation sector has not yet been clearly identified.

The decarbonisation of the aviation sector: an urgent challenge

But why the decarbonisation of the aviation sector is urgentconsidering the fact that it currently represents only 2.5% of global CO2 emissions? The reason lies in the fact that according to some estimates global demand for air transport will double by 2040. This means that while other sectors are showing significant signs of decarbonisation in the face of the ongoing climate crisis, aviation is on track to become one of the biggest polluters.

In this regard, the Dr. Grattonstated: