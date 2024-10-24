The Four of Candelária: the Netflix series about street kids, when it comes out

The new Brazilian series “The Four of Candelária” (original title: “The Innocents of Candelária”) is preparing to land on Netflix, bringing to the screen an intense and touching story set in the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Directed by director Luis Lomenha, the drama – inspired by a true story – tells the life of a group of young people who fight to survive in a difficult urban reality without losing hope of a better future, until a tragedy overturns their lives in an irreparable way.

The Four of Candelária: the plot

The plot of “The Four of Candelária” follows the lives of four very young friends living on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, supporting each other in their daily struggle for food, safe shelter and, above all, a little comfort. Being ‘meninos de rua’, or homeless children, their lives are marked by difficulties and injustices, but mutual solidarity helps them find a sense of belonging and hope for redemption. However, the existence of the four friends is radically disrupted by a sudden tragedy which forces them to confront an even more cruel and unjust reality, personified by a group of unscrupulous policemen ready to harm them for no reason.

The Four of Candelária: the cast

The cast of the series is made up of young emerging actors and well-known faces of Brazilian cinema. Among the protagonists we find Patrick Congo, Maria Ibraim and Wendy Queiroz, who lend their faces to the four characters at the center of the story, bringing the emotions and struggles of street kids to the screen. Alongside them, highly experienced actors such as Antonio Pitanga and Leandro Firmino da Hora act, already popular thanks to the role played in the cult film City of God. According to many critics, one of the strengths of the The Four of Candelária series is precisely the very successful mix of young talents and established actors which gives the Brazilian Netflix product great realism, making the story even more engaging and touching.

The Four of the Candelária: when it comes out and number of episodes

“The Four of Candelária”, based on the true story of the tragic massacre that occurred in Rio de Janeiro in 1993 in which eight boys died, is made up of four episodes. Each episode of the series focuses on the 36 hours preceding the event, told from the point of view of one of the children involved. For those curious to know when to see this exciting series, “The Four of Candelária” will be available on Netflix starting October 30, 2024.