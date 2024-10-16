"The great ambition": Berlinguer we still love you

Culture

“The great ambition”: Berlinguer we still love you

“The great ambition”: Berlinguer we still love you

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“The great ambition”: Berlinguer we still love you
«Culture is created through study but also through experience»: interview with Don Antonio Loffredo
Moldova votes to choose whether to join Europe