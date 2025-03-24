The Handmaid’s Tale 5: the summary of the ending to prepare for the sixth and last season

There is no less and less at the exit of the sixth and last season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the final chapter of one of the most iconic series ever. But do you remember how the fifth season end? How did we leave June and all the other characters in the final of The Handmaid’s Tale 5? Here is a small Recap to better prepare for the vision of The Handmaid’s Tale 6, coming on April 8.

The latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale 5, entitled “Safe” and directed by the same protagonist Elisabeth Moss, had really left its mark in the hearts of the fans of this dystopian series that tells what happens when women are deprived of their rights. But what were the salient events of this last episode of the penultimate season of The Handmaid’s Tale? What happened of the tenth episode that opened the way to the final season of the series inspired by the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood? Let’s find out together.

The review of the last episode of The Handmaid’s Tale 5

Luke and June

Let’s start with Luke and June who in this last episode of the series find themselves taking different paths. June, in fact, is targeted by Gilead’s snipers who, to take revenge, invest it with a car by breaking an arm and risking killing her. To defend his wife from the attack, Luke attacks the attacker and kills him, which will cost him the arrest and separation from his wife and his daughter as now, for the laws of Canada, he is accused of murder. Luke, in fact, will decide to let June and his daughter Nicole starts alone on a train to Hawaii to save herself as Gilead could also expand to Canada and lets herself arrested in front of her wife’s eyes.

Janine and Aunt Lydia

Two other key characters of this last episode of The Handmaid’s Tale 5 were Janine and Aunt Lydia. The handmaid, in fact, is sent to the house of Commander Lawrence – who has now married Mrs. Putnam, the woman who is growing Janine’s daughter – to be their handmaid and consequently bearer of other children. Janine, however, chooses to rebel once and for all and is captured and taken away to be punished while Aunt Lydia, who has always had a special relationship with her, finds herself having to manage her sense of duty on the one hand and on the other the love for this girl who is taken away. Lydia, in fact, tries to defend her but can nothing against Commander Lawrence who has decided to act by punishing the girl who could even be sent to the colonies.

Nick and June

In this episode, a little romanticism is finally back with Nick with his June as soon as he discovers that he is in the hospital, even going through the border with Canada to see it and decides to sign a contract with Canada to act as a duplication. The boy, however, will make a false move taken from emotions and as soon as he returns to Gilead after seeing in what conditions his June has ended, gives a hand to Lawrence in front of everyone and right on his wedding day that will cost him the arrest. His wife Rose, then, will let him say that he has never loved him because in his heart there will always be a June.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: Trailer and when it comes out

June and Serena

And finally, perhaps the most beautiful moment of the entire episode, June and Serena meet in the train full of refugees directed to Hawaii and a look is enough to try a sense of relief of having someone known and “friend” on whom you can count to start a new life away from everything and everyone. The link between the two women, both mothers and both with a difficult past behind him, will certainly be the starting point for the final season of the series.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the calendar