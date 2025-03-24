The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar

The dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, inspired by the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood is about to arrive at its grand finale which will put a point for the incredible story of June Osborne and women of the Republic of Gilead. An iconic, irreverent, bold series that has been able to make the difference with a directorial, performance and script excellence. After five seasons and a story that made its debut on TV for the first time in 2017, the series with Elisabeth Moss is about to return with the sixth and last season. Wait for great things but, above all, a story that knows how to take the time to be enjoyed episode after episode. Here then is the complete calendar of exit of all the episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale 6.

It starts on April 8 with the debut of the first three episodes to move forward, with one episode per week until May 27th.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the calendar

April 8, 2025: episode one, two and three

April 15, 2025: fourth episode

April 22, 2025: fifth episode

April 29, 2025: sixth episode

May 6, 2025: seventh episode

May 13, 2025: eighth episode

May 20, 2025: ninth episode

May 27, 2025: tenth and last episode

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: where to see it in Italy

The series will debut in Italy on Timvision. In the United States, the debut is on Hulu.

