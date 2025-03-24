The Handmaid's Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar

Culture

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar

The dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, inspired by the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood is about to arrive at its grand finale which will put a point for the incredible story of June Osborne and women of the Republic of Gilead. An iconic, irreverent, bold series that has been able to make the difference with a directorial, performance and script excellence. After five seasons and a story that made its debut on TV for the first time in 2017, the series with Elisabeth Moss is about to return with the sixth and last season. Wait for great things but, above all, a story that knows how to take the time to be enjoyed episode after episode. Here then is the complete calendar of exit of all the episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale 6.

It starts on April 8 with the debut of the first three episodes to move forward, with one episode per week until May 27th.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the calendar

  • April 8, 2025: episode one, two and three
  • April 15, 2025: fourth episode
  • April 22, 2025: fifth episode
  • April 29, 2025: sixth episode
  • May 6, 2025: seventh episode
  • May 13, 2025: eighth episode
  • May 20, 2025: ninth episode
  • May 27, 2025: tenth and last episode

As the Handmaid’s Tale 5 ended: the summary

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: where to see it in Italy

The series will debut in Italy on Timvision. In the United States, the debut is on Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: Trailer, Plot, Cast

The Handmaid’s Tale 5: The episode review for episode

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When all the episodes come out, the complete calendar
Russian propaganda network discovery: it spread false information on Ukraine and Zelensky
What is the Halo system and why it is the best innovation for the safety of F1 drivers