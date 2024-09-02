The Harakiri of the Left Makes the Right Fly

Culture

The Harakiri of the Left Makes the Right Fly

The Harakiri of the Left Makes the Right Fly

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Harakiri of the Left Makes the Right Fly
Earthquake 5.0 in Taiwan, 11 km from Hualien city
Tutankhamun, who was the child pharaoh symbol of ancient Egypt and the history of his tomb