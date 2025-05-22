The heart knows: everything on the new Argentine romantic film by Netflix

Netflix is ​​ready to distribute the feature film “The heart knows” (original title: “Corazón Delayr”), a new direct romantic comedy and scripted by the appreciated Argentine director Marcos Carnevale. Produced by Sony Pictures, the film combines the dramatic component and sentimental tenderness, in an unexpected love story, personal rebirth and bonds that transcend life itself.

The heart knows: the plot

Juan Manuel is an established entrepreneur whose existence seems perfect: money, success and projects always on the rise. A heart accident leads him to a transplant that saves his life, but leads him, despite him, along a path of unexpected discoveries. The heart that now beats in his chest belonged to Pedro, a man of humble origins torn too soon to the dearest affections. Driven by an unstoppable impulse, Juan Manuel begins to investigate the identity of the donor. His research leads him to Valeria, Pedro’s widow, who still lives immersed in pain and nostalgia for the disappeared husband. Moved by gratitude and a feeling of gratitude, the protagonist decides to approach her, accepting to help her raise the popular neighborhood in which Pedro was so loved.

In Lanús, at the gates of Buenos Aires, the protagonist visits streets, bars and squares usually frequented by Pedro’s family. There he meets faces marked by fatigue, boys full of hope and elderly guardians of lost stories. Thus begins to roll up the sleeves and organizes fund collections, repairing plants and restoring confidence to those who had stopped believing it. Meanwhile, the affection between Juan Manuel and Valeria grows sincerely, but the greatest secret remains unsolved: their bond was born thanks to the heart of Pedro. Will Juan Manuel be able to reveal the truth to Valeria?

Set in Lanús, in the province of Buenos Aires, “the care knows” makes the popular neighborhood a faithful portrait of the communities that face small and large problems of everyday life, in order to support the sentimental theme with a little social commitment. The themes of the film emerge evident: mourning, rebirth, the sense of belonging and the importance of the second opportunities – values ​​that cross geographical and cultural boundaries (and therefore well perceptible from the vast audience of the famous platform).

The heart knows: the cast

The director Marcos Carnevale directs Benjamín Vicuña in the role of Juan Manuel and Julieta Díaz in the role of Valeria. The following actors are also part of the cast: Peto Menahem, Gloria Carrá, Julia Calvo, Yayo Guridi, Bicho Gómez, Javier de Nevares, Verónica Hassan, Facundo Espinosa, Mariano SayaVedra, Annasofía Faccello, Christian Marchi, Manuel da Silva.

The heart knows: when it comes out on Netflix

The Argentine film “The heart knows” comes out all over the world on Netflix on Friday 30 May 2025.

The heart knows: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5iszcp2arg