The highest and most powerful crane in the world can raise 3000 tons at 220 meters: how the Mammoet SK6000 is made

Mammoet Sk6000. Credit: lift.it



The crane SK6000built last year by the company Mammoet In the Netherlands, it holds the record of the terrestrial crane not only higher in the world, but also the most powerful, respectively with amaximum height of 274 metersan ability to 6000 tons and the possibility of raising components up to 3000 tons at 220 meters high. These characteristics offer a step forward for the realization mainly of Offshore wind farms and can also be used in the fossil extraction sector.

The technical characteristics of the highest crane in the world

The Mammoet SK6000 offers a maximum main tree length of 171 meters extendable with the help of the jib (the additional arm that is mounted at the top of the main arm) up to 274 m. Use a ballast of 4,200 tons who transfers one Maximum land pressure of 30 tons per square metermore or less like having 20 cars all resting in the space of a dining table.

The numbers of the Mammoet are impressive, its maximum height allows you to get to the top of a skyscraper of approx 80 floors and its maximum capacity is equivalent to the weight of about 40 Boeing 737 completely loaded! Obviously the maximum load is the maximum exhaust height they cannot be contemporary But the crane manages to lift 3,000 tons at a height of 220 m. These are truly incredible numbers and to understand the real dimensions just think that, only for its own assembly, they are necessary 250 -tony crawler cranes supported by crane 140 tons furniture capacity.

The crane design follows the innovative containerization techniques, and makes it completely removable in standard modules transportable in simple containers in order to facilitate logistics organization and transport.

The Mammoet Sk6000 crane with ballast. Credit: Bachmann Electronic GmbH



What is the Mammoet Sk6000 crane for

There Mammoet sk6000 It was designed to face the most complex engineering challenges of our time and the largest challenges today are in the field ofOffshore wind energy. The SK6000 is able to raise and place gigantic components such as blades and towers characteristic of new generation turbines, which exceed the 15 MW of power. Since in the future the turbines will be able to exceed 250 meters in height, the ability to move increasingly large and heavy elements will become crucial. In addition, these huge load capacity allow you to pre-assemble whole modules directly on the ground or in port, reducing the number of movements with a considerable saving of times and costs.

The hook of the SK6000. Credit: Ksenia Kuleshova



Thanks to its characteristics it will find different applications in the construction of Modern nuclear power plants And other large energy plants, as it can move huge prefabricated modules such as reactors, armored tanks or heat exchangers, which must be moved in bulk and can weigh hundreds or thousands of tons. Precisely for a handling of this kind it has become famous “Big carl“(Official Name SGC-25 of Sarens). This was used in the construction of the nuclear power plant of Hinkley Point C in the UK where it was able to raise a steel containment ring with a total weight of about 423 tons.