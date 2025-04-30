The highest man in the story is Robert Wadlow with 272 cm: the Guinness World Record ranking

THE’human height It is a complex feature, influenced by genetic and environmental factors, which has a significant variability in the population. Throughout history, some individuals have achieved Exceptional staturesfar exceeding the average. What were the highest living people who entered the Guinness World Record From the 20th century to today? Robert WadlowAmerican who died in 1940, is the highest man in history with his 272 cm while the Turkish Sultan Kösenis the highest living man with 251 cm of stature. In the ranking there is also a Chinese woman, Zeng Jinlianborn in 1964, which reached the height of 246 cm. Far from being only curiosity, these cases also offer the starting point to reflect on medical conditions which can lead to extreme growth outside the norm.

In most cases in the ranking below this immense growth is due to a pathological condition known as gigantism which involves excessive production of thegrowth hormone (GH), secreted from the front of the hypophysis, theAdenapophysis. The hyper -production of GH can be caused by a benign tumor that affects the pituitary and this can happen before long bones stop growing during thechildhoodas in the case of gigantism in which the bones stretch, or in adulthood lead by acromegaliaa condition in which the bones do not stretch but they deformespecially in the areas of the face, hands and feet. The main treatments consist of the surgical removal of cancer and radiotherapy or, in some cases, they can be reduced the production of growth hormone.

The 10 highest people in the world from the 20th century to today

1. Robert Wadlow – 272 cm

Robert Pershing Wadlow He was born in Alton in Illinois, USA on February 22, 1918, and reached incredible goals from a very young age. Robert, the Illinois giantat 6 she was already 1.70 meters high, at 16 she had already exceeded 2.40 meters becoming the highest teen ever. He died on July 15, 1940 and was buried in the Alton cemetery in a coffin 3.28 m long. The daily consumption of man was about 8000 calories: on the day of his 21st birthday Robert weighed 222.71 kg.

The recordman brought shoes of a measure around the 75 According to the European measurement with a length of 47 cm, its opening of the arms came to 2.88 my hands, from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger measured 32.4 cm.

2. John William “Bud” Rogan – 267 cm

Between 1899 and 1905, John William “Willie” Rogannicknamed “Bud“, he was the tallest man in the world reaching the 267 cm. Born in 1867 in Gallatin, in Tennessee (USA) from former slave parents, his growth became abnormal around 13 years of age, causing severe pain and forcing him to bed for two years. The muscles of Willie, known as the Tenneesse giantthey were too weak to support the weight of his body, so as a boy he began to move to a cart driven by goats built by himbecoming a local celebrity as a porter at his native country station. Throughout his life he refused offers to perform in circus shows.

3. John Carroll – 263.5 cm

John Carroll He became the tallest man in the world towards the late 1950s. Born in 1932 to Irish parents in Buffalo, New York, and known as “Big red“For his red hair, Carroll rapidly grew after the age of 16 and reached the 263.5 cm. “Big Red” was a popular and active figure in the community of the US city, working for the Parks department and working in civic initiatives. His death took place in 1969, only 37 yearsfor renal failure.

4. Bernard Coyne – 254 cm

Between April 1918 and May 1921, the highest man in the world was Bernard Coyneoriginally from Anthon, Iowa, USA. Born in 1897 and raised on the family farm, his stature increased considerably during adolescence. Although the parents were Restii, Bernard made some public appearancesbeing nicknamed the “Giant cherokee“. His health worsened with increasing height, limiting his outings and bringing him to death in 1921.

5. Väinö Myllyrinne – 251 cm

After the disappearance of Robert Wadlow in July 1940, the primacy passed to the Finnish Väinö Myllyrinne with his 247 cm. Born in 1909 in Finland, Myllyrinne showed no signs of abnormal growth until school age. Completed military service, becoming the highest soldier everlater he devoted himself toathleticsbut his slowness in the movements prevented him from excelling. In 1935 he entered a circustraveling to Europe and earning to live. Unexpectedly, around thirty years, Myllyrinne knew one second phase of growthreaching i 251 cm. However, when he inherited the title, the man had abandoned life as “phenomenon from slum“And he had retired to a quiet life in the countryside, north of Helsinki, with his family. Myllyrinne died in 1963 at the age of 54.

6. Sultan Kösen – 251 cm

Sultan Kösen It is currently thehighest living man in the world. The Turk also holds the record for the biggest hands among the living, 28.5 cm From the wrist to the tip of the middle finger, and was the holder of the one for the larger feet. Even its height outside the average is due to pituitary gigantism, caused by an overproduction of growth hormone.

7. Donald Koehler – 248.9 cm

Don Koehler He was the tallest man in the world from 1969 to 1981, with a height of almost 249 cm. Born in Montana in 1925, it normally grew up until the age of 10 and then developed rapid growth. He worked as a sales representative for the Big Joe Forklift Companya company manufacturer of Chicago elevators, until his retirement in 1978. “Mr Giant“He died in 1981 due to heart problems.

8. Zeng Jinlian – 246.3 cm

Zeng Jinlian It was born on June 26, 1964 in the village of Yujiang in the province of Hunan in China. When he died on February 13, 1982 he was high 246.3 cmbecoming the highest woman in history And the first to enter the ranking of higher living people. He detained the record from 1981 to 1982. The woman began to grow abnormally from the age of 4 months and before her fourth birthday was 156 cm high and at the age of 13 she had already reached 217 cm. His hands measured 25.5 cm and his feet 35.5 cm.

9. Gabriel Estavao Monjane – 245.7 cm

After the deaths of Don Koehler and Zeng Jinlian, Gabriel Estavao Monjanean ex Mozambican circus artistbecame the tallest man in the world with 245.7 cm. Local celebrity in the 1960s, a photo of hers gone around the world in 1965. In 1969 he moved to Portugal to work in the circus. Married and father of three children, in recent years he lived between Mozambique and Portugal, dying in Maputo in 1990 at 45 years of falling.

10. Fyodor Andreevich Makhnov – 239 cm

Between 1905 and 1912, the Circusse Circusian Fëdor Andreevič Machnov239 cm tall was the highest person in the world. Born in 1878, it became famous thanks to circus where it was presented as “Machnovo Il Gigante 2.7 meters“With boots and hat. He made some Tournée in Europe and the United Statesalso meeting President Roosevelt before retiring in 1908. He died in 1912 at 34 years old.