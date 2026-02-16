The House of Spirits, the release date of the series inspired by Isabel Allende’s masterpiece has been revealed

If Netflix has One Hundred Years of Solitude, Prime Video responds with The House of the Spirits. On the occasion of the presentation at the Berlin Film Festival, Prime Video revealed the release date of The House of the Spirits, the first Spanish-language serial adaptation of the famous novel by Isabel Allende. Here are all the previews on the plot, cast and release date, and the first images of the highly anticipated series taken from the masterpiece of the great Chilean writer.

The plot of The House of the Spirits

Based on the novel by Isabel Allende, The House of the Spirits is a family saga spanning half a century, centering on three generations of women – Clara, Blanca and Alba – in a conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political turmoil and magic.

The cast of The House of the Spirits: Nicole Wallace is Clara

The House of the Spirits stars Alfonso Herrera (Rebel Moon) in the role of Esteban Trueba, together with Nicole Wallace (the star of Is It Our Fault?, soon to be released in the Italian production Postcards from Italy) and Dolores Fonzi (Belén) who play Clara del Valle at different stages of her life.

The cast also includes, among others, Fernanda Castillo (The Lord of the Skies) in the role of Férula, Aline Kuppenheim (A Fantastic Woman) as Nivea del Valle, Eduard Fernández (The Skin I Live in) as Severo del Valle, Sara Becker (The Girl Who Told Movies) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho – Homecoming) in the role of Blanca, Rochi Hernández as Alba (30 noches con mi ex), Juan Pablo Raba (News of a Kidnapping) as Tío Marcos, Pablo Macaya (Two Parallel Lives) and Nicolás Contreras (Baby Bandito) as Pedro Tercero.

Isabel Allende, Eva Longoria and Courtney Saladino serve as executive producers on the series alongside showrunners Francisca Alegría (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho), and Andrés Wood (News of a Kidnapping).

The series is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the multi-Oscar-winning company that made Anora and Conclave, with the support of Fabula, an Oscar-winning Chilean production company (A Memoria Infinita, A Fantastic Woman).

When House of the Spirits comes out on Prime Video

Consisting of eight episodes in total, the first season of the series will debut globally on Wednesday 29 April.

The first images of The House of Spirits