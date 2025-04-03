The IA completes the work of art deliberately unfinished by Keith Haring: controversies on the result

Keith Haring He was a prominent member of the Pop art American, known to the general public especially for its murals of totemic figures repeated indefinitely, like dogs barking and “spraying” children. Haring, who died of Aids in 1990 at the age of 31, was a great nonconformist thinker (even if his works seem simple) as well as a prolific LGBTQ activist. Among its murals we remember the Italian Tuttomondowhich is located in Pisa.

Right within the queer community of New Yorkwhere he lived and worked, Haring was a reference figure: his last work is a tribute to the people who had found his home in this environment, and to the plague that affected them especially in the 80s: AIDS. In 1989, the year before he died himself from complications related to AIDS, Keith Haring created a single work known as Unfinished Painting (“Unclossed painting”): This large canvas is mostly white except for a motif in Greek in the top left dial with white and black lines on a purple background. The streaks of purple paint colland on the bottom left: the rest of the canvas is empty.

UNFINISED Painting, Keith Haring. Credit: @peachlybeloved, via x



Haring intentionally left the unfinished workin a tribute to all those lives that had been interrupted by the disease and in general to honor the suffering that his community was suffering. A rather clear tribute, if it were not that in December 2023 a user of X (the former Twitter) called Donnel used a images generator based on artificial intelligence for Finish the work unfinished by Haring, filling the empty sections of the canvas and publishing the modified image with a caption that alluded to having “adjusted” the sadness of the work, clearly unleashing the controversy.