The IMEI code of the phone: what it is, what it is for and how to find it on your smartphone

The IMEI CODE (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a fundamental element of each mobile device. It is in fact a univocal identifier consisting of 15 to 17 digitsassigned to each device at the time of its production: it works as a sort of “plaque” for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices, which allows you to distinguish every single device in the world. The first 8 digits of the ERM, also known as Tac (Type Allocation Code), identify the model of the device and the country in which it was produced; The subsequent 6 figures represent the serial number univocal assigned by the phone manufacturer and, finally, the last figure, called Check Digitis a control number that is calculated using the Luhn formula (also known as module 10), an algorithm designed to verify the correctness of the code. This identification is typing by typing *#06# on the numerical keyboard of the phone or in the settings of the device. In the most dated models it can be consulted inside the battery compartment, in the original packaging or in the SIM trolley.

Understanding the operation and usefulness of this code can help protect your device in case of theft or loss, as well as checking the validity of a used phone before buying it. The IMEI code, in fact, is not limited to identifying a device, but can be used by telephony providers to prevent access to the network by stolen or lost phones.

What is the IMEI code for and why it is important

The IMEI code has several practical and significant functions. The main one is uniquely identify a valid mobile device on the network. This means that when a phone is reported as lost or stolen, the network services provider (what, in daily language, we call “operator”) can Enter the relative IMEI code in a Blacklistpreventing the device from accessing the cellular network even if a new SIM card is inserted. This measure is particularly useful for discouraging the theft of phones.

That’s why the IMEI code is a precious tool also for those who buy used mobile devices. Checking it through specific online services (such as Likewize or IMEI.info) is possible check the status of the phone And understand, for example, if it has been previously reported as stolen, if it is blocked by an operator or if it presents problems relating to the guarantee. Quick control can avoid unpleasant surprises and confirm the legitimacy of the purchase.

How to find the IMEI code on your device

There are several ways for Find the IMEI code of your device. The fastest and most universal method is to type the sequence *#06# on the numerical keyboard of the phone. After entering this combination, the IMEI code should appear directly on the screen.

Alternatively, you can recover the IMEI code from the device settings. On devices Androidfor example, the typical path to follow is Settings> Information on the phone> Statebut it may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer and the version of the operating system. On iPhonejust access Settings> General> Infowhere the code will be listed among the information of the device.

How to find the IMEI code.



In older phones, equipped with removable battery, the IMEI code is generally printed within the battery compartment. Finally, on some models, the code can be reported on Original packaging of the device or on “Trolley” of the SIM.

It is advisable write down your iMei code in a safe place as soon as you buy a new device. This simple trick can be decisive to recover your phone or prevent unauthorized use in case of loss or theft.