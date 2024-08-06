The Influencer, the first South Korean reality series about social media stars is on Netflix

A new South Korean reality series has arrived on Netflix, very interesting and different from those already seen so far such as The 8 Show, Squid Game or Physical: 100 to 1. This time, in fact, the contestants of the survival game are the stars of social media from Instagrammers, to TikTokers, to the most famous influencers in the country who will have to compete in social survival competitions in the reality show entitled “The Influencer”. Dozens of social media personalities, among the most popular in South Korea, will compete in the latest Netflix original reality series co-directed and produced by Lee Jae-seok and Son Soo-jeong.

“I thought it would be interesting to bring together influencers, divided by algorithms, in one place,” commented Lee Jae-seok, producer of the series. “You will see the best influencers in Korea and experience unique entertainment through the large scale and visuals that only Netflix can offer, along with never-before-seen social survival missions.”

But how does this new reality show work, who are the contestants, and when will it debut on Netflix? Let’s find out.

The Influencer: the plot

According to the official synopsis of the series, the 77 contestants boast a combined 120 million followers across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and AfreecaTV. From popular first-generation creators to Gen Z TikTokers with strong global fanbases, these influencers will have to face a variety of challenges to earn the coveted title of “top influencer.”

The Influencer: Who’s in the cast?

Of the 77 participants, we currently know the names of seven influencers:

Xiajiu – Tik Tok – 27.5 million followers.

Jang Geun-seok – Instagram – 645,000 followers.

Risabae – Instagram/YouTube – 883 million followers and 2.23 million subscribers.

Pani Bottle – Instagram/YouTube – 296.5K followers and 2.27M subscribers.

Jin Yong-jin – Instagram/YouTube – 15.6k followers and 2.68 million subscribers.

Shim Euddeum – Instagram/Youtube – 787k followers and 1.69 million subscribers.

Daedo Library

The Influencer: when it comes out on Netflix

The reality series The Influencer is on Netflix from August 6, 2024.

The Influencer: the trailer

The best reality shows on Netflix