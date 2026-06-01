The labyrinths of "Backrooms" they arrive at the cinema and they're scary (even though they have a little too many instructions)

Culture

The labyrinths of "Backrooms" they arrive at the cinema and they’re scary (even though they have a little too many instructions)

The mazes of “Backrooms” arrive at the cinema and are scary (even though they have a few too many directions)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The labyrinths of "Backrooms" they arrive at the cinema and they’re scary (even though they have a little too many instructions)
The 7 most beautiful museums in the world, the Prix Versailles 2026 ranking: from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo
The beaten teachers do not report: but is a suspension enough for the students?