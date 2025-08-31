Aerial photo of Flevopolder. Credit: Contains Modified Copernicus Sentinel Date 2018, CC By –a 3.0 IGO, via Wikimedia Commons



Flevopolder It is the largest artificial island in the world from the surface of 970 km2 and is located in the province of Flexicand in the Netherlands. Located in front of the famous city of Amsterdam Its name derives from the fact that the only one is also a Polder or an area that once had been covered by the sea which was then dried up, reclaimed and rendered cultivable through a system of banks and dams. Its name derives from the lake Flevoexisted in Roman and medieval times in the same area.

The island is located in the center of theIjsselmeera freshwater lake which until 1932 corresponded to the Zuiderzeea Gulf of the North Sea. The beginning of its creation dates back to 1924with the construction of the AmSteldiep damwhich connected northern Holland to the island of Wieringen. Subsequently, in 1932the Afsluitdijka 32 km long dam that connected Wieringen with Frisia, definitively separating the Zuiderzee from the North Sea and giving rise to Ijsselmeer.

Ijsselmeer map. Credit: by Scipius – En – Wikipedia where it was uploaded by author, cc by –a 3.0



Today the island is surrounded by theIjsselmeer, from the Markermeer and by numerous minor lakes (the so -called Randmeren) Like Ketelmeer, Veluwemeer and Gooimeerm and together with Noordoostpolder and Urk forms the province of Flexicandthe youngest in the Netherlands (established in 1986), and represents the largest and most populous part of it. His main cities are Allere And Lelystadand counts in total 400,000 inhabitants. Much of the Flevopolder is about to 5 meters below sea level and it is maintained thanks to a sophisticated system of pumping stations, they are well Seven pumping stations that protect the flexion not only from rain but above all from infiltration waters. These are distributed throughout the province, along the coast.