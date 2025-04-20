The largest Easter egg in the world weighs 7.2 tons, is 10 meters high and is Italian

Credit: GWR



THE’largest edible Easter egg in the world measure 10.39 meters highhas a maximum circumference of 19.6 meters and weighs well 7 200 kilograms. This dark chocolate confectionery giant was presented to the public on the public April 16, 2011 at the shopping center The steel millsin the province of Bergamo, entering the Guinness World Record.

Making a confectionery of this type is far from simple and in fact the food company Tosca of Cremona employed about two months to make the mold and to prepare the record egg. THE’May 8th Then of the same year he was opened and the chocolate obtained was donated (as well as to those present) also to local schools and associations.

But where does the tradition of the Easter egg derive from? The habit of exchanging Easter eggs is very popular in all countries of Christian tradition, including Italy, and dates back to the first centuries of Christianity. At the time, real eggs were exchanged because the egg is considered a universal symbol of fertility And bearer of life, and therefore connected to the resurrection of Jesus. Over time the tradition has changed and since the beginning of the twentieth century it has begun to make chocolate eggs, both smooth and decorated, and often with a surprise inside.