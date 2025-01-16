The largest train station in the world has 44 platforms, 67 platforms and is located in New York

TO Manhattan, New York, is found there Grand Central Terminalthat is, the largest train station in the world both in terms of number of docks and surface area. This iconic station, a symbol of elegance and architectural innovation, is one of the main railway hubs in the United States and a cultural reference point for the city. Made between 1903 and the 1913, the beauty of counts 44 docks, with 67 tracks on two underground floors: 41 upstairs e 26 to the lower one. Overall the structure occupies an area of 190 thousand m2 and every day it is used by hundreds of thousands of commuters.

History and architectural style

The building dates back to the early years of ‘900, when New York began to become an increasingly important cultural and commercial center for the USA. Designed in style Beaux Artsthe station was inaugurated on February 2, 1913 and was characterized by refined architectural details, such as the enormous starry vault of the Main Concourse, decorated with golden constellations on a light blue background. Year after year the structure expanded, adding cinemas, shops and many other commercial activities. The splendor came to a halt in the 70swhen inconsistent maintenance ruined the structure decadent: precisely for this reason in 1998 an important one was planned restoration interventionso as to bring the station back to its former glory and improve accessibility for modern travellers.

Curiosities about New York Central Station

As also reported by the official Guinness World Record page, dei 19 thousand items lost every year at the station, it is estimated that 60% manages to return to the hands of its legitimate owners. Among the most frequently found objects are cell phones, suitcases, and even musical instruments. Although this may seem like a low value, it is one of the highest in the country for this type of infrastructure. This result is also made possible thanks to a efficient lost property officewhich meticulously catalogs every item found.