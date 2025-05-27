The Last of Us 2, the explanation of the season finale and the hypotheses for the future of the series

The seventh and last episode, entitled Convergence, of The Last of Us 2, the second season of the TV series produced by HBO and created by Craig Mazin and by Neil Druckmann, the author of the video game Naughty Dog, was released on Sky and Now. But if you are reading these lines it is very likely that you already know these things, as you will also know that this second season is taken from The Last of Us Part II, second (and so far last) video game of the series.

Equally probable is that you have seen the ending of this second season and that there has remained some doubts about what happened and on the meaning that it will have for the future and next season. Especially if you haven’t played the video game. And then, if you don’t fear the spoilers, here is the delivery of the season finale of The Last of Us 2 and some hypotheses for season 3.

What happens in the final of The Last of Us 2

At the beginning of the episode, Jesse, Dina and Ellie find themselves. Jesse removed the arrow stuck in Dina’s leg and her refusal to drink alcohol as anesthesia Jesse has understood that her ex is pregnant; Ellie, on the other hand, is shocked by what he did to Nora (left to die between the spores and tortured to make her say where Abby) and this point confesses everything to Dina: her immunity, the journey with Joel to Salt Lake City and the massacre operated by Joel, who killed everyone including Abby’s father. “Getting home,” Dina replies, and Ellie seems to agree.

The next morning, therefore, Jesse and Ellie are looking for Tommy to resume Jackson’s way. Jesse understood everything, and now that he is about to become a father he does not want to die for Ellie’s selfishness (Jesse confesses to having voted against the mission). He tells her he fell in love with another girl spent for Jackson and directed in Mexico, but that he has not followed her because he is used to putting his community before herself.

He does not make the same choice Ellie shortly after. She and Jesse feel via radio that some snies are killing several WLF soldiers, they understand that it is Tommy and Jesse says to join him, but Ellie senses that Abby should find themselves in the aquarium and the two are divided, shortly after witnessing wolves who massacred a boy seraphy.

Short change of perspective to show us Isaac, the WLF leader, explain to his lieutenant Elise that Abby and his friends have disappeared for days, and patience if the others are not found, but Abby is destined to become a WLF leader when Isaac and Elise will die, probably that same night in a battle with the seraphy enemies.

Let’s go back to Ellie who steals a boat, he is discovered by a seraphy boy who warns adults. Who take Ellie and are about to hang it, when the hyenas hear a sound that warns them that elsewhere is a clash with the Lupie then they leave Ellie there, miraculously saved.

But she instead of appreciating luck and returning to her friends continues in the direction of the Aquarium. Here he finds Mel (the doctor who horrified when his companions tortured Joel) and his boyfriend Owen (who prevented Manny from killing Ellie). He tells them that he will not kill them if they will tell them where to find Abby – “because I am not like you” he says – but Owen tries to surprise her by extracting a gun and Ellie, instinctively, anticipates him by shooting two shots that kill Owen and Mel.

Here comes the most painful scene since Joel was killed: Mel turns out to be pregnant, and desperately asks Ellie to save his child by extracting him from the belly. But Ellie does not know how to do it, and Mel slowly turns off, deliring and believing that the child was saved. Unfortunately it is not so, and this moment is heartbreaking.

Ellie is in shock, and Tommy and Jesse arrive at that juncture, who tells her that she returned to save her because she would have done the same for him. The three therefore meet in Dina, Tommy Consola Ellie who seems to be resigned to the idea that he will not be able to avenge Joel’s death killing Abby. But suddenly they hear noises coming from inside the theater: it is Abby, who took Tommy hostage.

The ending of The Last of Us 2 and what it means for season 3

They do not even have time to open the door that Abby shoots Jesse, apparently killing him instantly: if you have played the video game you already know the destiny of Jesse, if you have not played and do not want to stay with the doubt until the next season you just read the summary of The Last of Us Part II on Wikipedia, trying if possible not to read further.

For now, the only scene subsequent to that firearm blow is the last scene of this second season. Abby is inside the base of the WLF, which we discover to be a football stadium, and is convened by Isaac. The word “Seattle day 1” appears and we understand that we went back a few days. Now, as in the video game, it is the turn of Abby’s perspective on history. But to see it on the screen we will have to wait a couple of years.