The Latin American country that surpasses global potentials with the most airports in the world along with the United States

A Latin American country leads an important ranking, which places it as the country with the most airports in the world along with the United States and surpassing world powers such as Russia and ChinaThe importance of its airport infrastructure boosts tourism and catalyses the country’s economic growth.

The large number of airports The economic and social development of this Latin American country is a testament to its size and geographic diversity, elements that require a robust network of internal connections. The transport infrastructure is important for the mobility of people and the transfer of goods, positioning the country as a regional and global hub.

Which Latin American country has the most airports in the world?

Brazil It is the undisputed leader in Latin America in terms of number of airports, with a total of 4,093 airports registered in 2022. This figure places the South American country in second place worldwide, only behind USAwhich leads with more than 13,500 airports. This position stands out even more when considering that Brazil surpasses countries with large territories and advanced economies such as China and Russia.

The South American country stands out worldwide not only for its tourist appeal, but also for the importance of its airport network in boosting trade and goods logistics, important aspects for such a diverse economy. Airport infrastructure not only facilitates trade, but also plays a key role in the connectivity of the most remote areas, promoting more equitable development and strengthening national unity.

Considered one of the most modern airports in Brazil, Afonso Pena International Airport offers a wide range of services for passengers. Photo: Ecured

Which country has the most airports in the world?

USA leads the world with the largest number of airports, far surpassing any other country with its more than 13,500 installationsThis dominance in airport infrastructure is a reflection of its extensive network of internal routes, which connect thousands of cities and towns throughout the country.

Guarulhos Airport is one of the busiest in South America. Photo: ULMA Architectural

However, the position of Brazil As second on this list it is remarkable, especially considering that it is ahead of countries like Russia and Chinaknown for its vast territory. Brazil’s position in this global ranking is a testament to the importance that the South American nation has placed on the development of its air infrastructure, which has enabled better connectivity both internally and externally.

What are the 5 largest airports in Brazil?

São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport (GRU)

Galeao International Airport (GIG)

Brasilia International Airport (BSB)

Viracopos International Airport (VCP)

Confins International Airport (CNF).

Brasilia International Airport is one of the largest in Brazil. Photo: Nova Participacoes

Why are airports important for a country?

Airports are very important infrastructures for any nation. Not only do they facilitate the movement of people, but they are also essential for the transport of goods, economic integration and the promotion of tourism. In the case of Brazil, its extensive network of airports not only contributes to internal mobility, but also positions the country as a strategic point for air traffic in Latin America.

Airports also play an important role in emergency situations, allowing for the rapid mobilization of resources and personnel in the event of natural disasters or other crises. The importance of these transportation hubs also extends to regional development, as they boost the local economy by connecting remote regions to the country’s main urban and economic centers.