The left has a problem with the rule of law





The left has a problem with issues such as legality, security and immigration. This is well known, but it becomes even more evident after the demonstration against the Security decree law. Even moderate and reformist parliamentarians from the Democratic Party found themselves alongside the leaders of the social centers and illegal occupations. Among them there was also Andrea Alzetta, known as Tarzan, leader of Spin Time Labs, the former Inpdap building occupied for decades and which the Municipality of Rome would now like to save by purchasing the property.

All this is happening precisely in the days in which, in view of the Jubilee, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri was criticized by his own party colleagues for having carried out the clearing of a tent city near Termini station, along the Aurelian Walls where they will soon be install gates to safeguard that historical heritage. “We have the responsibility to quickly find concrete answers while respecting the many people who have no fixed abode and who experience the street as their only option”, thundered Marta Bonafoni, coordinator of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party and loyal to Schlein, who defined the eviction a “serious and alarming fact”. But not only that.

They are evicted from a former hotel and immediately occupy another

The South Americans who were kicked out of the former Cinecittà hotel a few days ago have now occupied the former Jonio hotel in the Torre Maura area. We are talking about peripheral areas of the capital, those that the Democratic Party, notoriously party to the restricted traffic zone, generally tends to neglect the most.

The ZTL party

In Italy, but also in the rest of the world, especially in the last 15-20 years, it is above all the far right or the sovereignist and conservative right that has made its way into the hearts of the working classes living in the suburbs. It is a well-known phenomenon that affected both the French banlieues, fascinated by Lepenist propaganda, and deep America which voted for Donald Trump.

The phenomenon, in our country, occurred above all in Rome with the victory of Gianni Alemanno and subsequently with that of Virginia Raggi who plundered votes far from the capital’s good neighborhoods, leaving the Democratic Party confined within the restricted traffic zone. Obviously the theme of crime and insecurity in the suburbs is inevitably intertwined with the themes of hospitality and citizenship. While Ursula Von Der Leyen’s European Union and Emmanuel Macron’s France are firmly determined to crack down on immigration, in Italy the center-left is divided with four different motions on how to broaden the pool of foreigners who can apply for citizenship .

The Democratic Party in a stubborn and contrary direction

In Germany, even the social democratic chancellor Olaf Scholz, followed by the advance of the AfD, suspended the Schengen treaty. And what about English Prime Minister Starmer who came to take lessons from Giorgia Meloni to understand how to stop the migrant smuggling business? In those days the Democratic Party entrenched itself behind an embarrassing and deafening silence and did not comment in any way on the statements of the English Labor leader who recently defeated the conservatives after 14 years in government thanks to a political platform also based on the fight against immigration clandestine and legality.

Even Kamala Harris confessed to having a gun to defend herself from possible thieves, a clear sign of her desire to steal the issue of legality from the Trumpians. In short, the Democratic Party continues to go in the opposite direction compared to all European and global social democracies.