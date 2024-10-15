The Leopard, the Netflix series with Benedetta Porcaroli and Kim Rossi Stuart: when does it come out

The Leopardthe Netflix series inspired by the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, one of the most iconic Italian books of all time, is one of the most anticipated Netflix titles. This great classic of Italian literature, in fact, will be adapted into a serial with a stellar cast and six episodes ready to tell an epic story with a look at various themes that have been handed down for centuries and are universal: power, love and the cost of progress. But what should we expect from The Leopard and when will it be released on Netflix? And, above all, when will the series come out? Let’s find out.

The Leopard: the plot

Based on one of the greatest Italian novels of all time, The Leopard is an epic, surprising and sensual story, set in Sicily during the uprisings of 1860. At the heart of the series we find Don Fabrizio Corbera, the unforgettable Prince of Salina, who leads a life steeped in beauty and privilege. But the Sicilian aristocracy feels threatened by Italian unification, and Fabrizio realizes that the future of his house and his family is in danger. In order not to succumb, Fabrizio will be forced to make new alliances, even if this means going against his principles, until he finds himself faced with a choice that seems impossible. Don Fabrizio will have the power to organize a marriage that would save the future of his family, the one between the rich and beautiful Angelica and her nephew Tancredi but, by doing so, he would break the heart of his beloved daughter Concetta.

Who is in the cast of The Leopard

The cast of Il Gattopardo is made up of Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaroli, Deva Cassell and Saul Nanni.

The Leopard, the first images of the Netflix series

When The Leopard comes out on Netflix

The Leopard comes out on Netflix in 2025.

The poster of The Leopard