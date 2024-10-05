The “living” skin grown in the laboratory that makes robots more human: the scientists’ project

Credit: Takeuchi et al. CC–BY–ND, go BBC Science Focus.



“Living skin” And “robot” they are terms which, in addition to coexisting very well in the plot of a potential dystopian film, could one day revolutionize the robotics sector, in this case what is called bio-hybrid robotics. A group of scientists from the University of Tokyo, in fact, is “cultivating” actual layers of human skin on a collagen model to cover the robots, with the aim of improving their resemblance to us humans (including the ability to reproduce facial expressions), solve problems related to their wear and tear and even allow them to self-heal. Furthermore, this process represents a possible solution to one of the main problems of humanoid robotics: the so-called “uncanny valley” (in Italian “uncanny valley”), or that feeling of discomfort you feel when observing something that resembles human traits, but not entirely. The research, conducted by a pool of experts, was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. The team of scientists has not yet found an effective way to keep the skin alive and hydrated, which is currently a major obstacle.

Making robots more human: the challenge

An international team of scientists, coming from the University of Tokyo, Harvard University and the International Research Center for Neurointelligence, has in fact developed a synthetic leather using live human cellsgrown in the laboratory. Michio Kawailead author of the research, in describing how everything is done stated:

It is created by culturing skin cells obtained from excess skin tissue during surgeries, along with collagen tissue. In this study, we created device-attached skin tissue by solidifying the skin around a device with a piercing anchoring structure.

The challenge was considerable. Initially, the team attempted to use mechanical hooks to secure the skin to the robot, but it tore easily. The turning point came with the introduction of the “piercing anchoring structure”, which imitates the functioning of human skin and gives a more natural appearance to the skin with which the robots are covered. In this case the so-called “band” is imitateda connective tissue that holds organs, blood vessels, and muscles in place in humans. How was it recreated by researchers? By drilling small holes in the body of the robot and applying a collagen-based gel followed by the skin which, in this way, manages to remain attached more firmly, giving it a more natural and realistic appearance.

Figure (A) Conceptual illustration of a skin ligament-inspired piercing anchor structure for covering robots. Figure (B) Tissue fixation process using the perforating anchor structure. Credit: Takeuchi et al.



This “living” skin offers not only an aesthetic improvement, but also a functional one. Kawai, in fact, added:

The primary goal here is to create a robot that can self-repair surface damage. As artificial intelligence develops, the functions required of robotic skin are also starting to change. To handle a wider range of tasks, robot skin has started to evolve from stiff to soft over the decades.

Obstacles to overcome

While great strides have been made in the robotics industry, there are still many obstacles to overcome regarding the skin with which to cover the robots. One of the most important obstacles to face concerns the need to keep your skin alive and hydrateda problem that could be solved with the insertion of artificial blood vessels into the skin tissue, which is not at all simple. In this regard Shoji Takeuchiprofessor of biohybrid systems at the University of Tokyo, declared:

Manipulating soft, moist biological tissues during the development process is much more difficult than you might think. If sterility is not maintained, bacteria can enter and the tissue will die.

Apparently researchers are on the right path to “upgrade” the appearance of robots, but it will still take some time before we see an example with skin that perfectly resembles human skin.

In the meantime, the research results could also find application in sectors other than robots, such as cosmetics, plastic surgery and, interestingly, medical training, offering professionals new tools to simulate interventions on real human tissue.