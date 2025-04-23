The Luna-Veaturnal conjunction of April 25 will not form a “smile”: what we will see and how to observe it

Forecast for moon -venere alignment of 25 April 2025. Credit: Stellarium



Friday April 25, 2025shortly before the sunrise, there is a “trio” of celestial bodies: the conjunction between the Moon, Venus And Saturn. In other words, we can see the three objects very close in the skyjust above the east horizon (the best time to observe them is around 5:30 in the morning). A certainly suggestive astronomical show, but that in social networks is presented in a completely incorrect way: in fact there are many contents that speak of a “Smiling face” or like a gigantic “Emoji” In the sky, with lots of images showing a sickle of the moon to draw a sort of smile overlooking two bright points similar to eyes. All very nice, too bad that It is not true And it is absolutely not as the conjunction of April 25 will appear: the moon in fact will not be in the shape of “u” but of “c”, Venus will be well above the lunar disc and saturn below, both on the right.

The Luna-Veneturno conjunction: what we will really see April 25th

As can be easily confirmed using any app or online service for astronomical observation, the real aspect of the Luna-Vena-Saturn conjunction will be very uncomfortable with a smiling face. Do you think only of the “smile moon”: when was the last time you saw a “u” shape sickle? If it does not come to mind, it is because it is very rare in our latitudes to see it like this. The moon in fact will have the classic “C” shape typical of its falling phase (We remember that the Moon is always falling in the days following Easter, which always falls shortly after a full moon, the one following the spring equinox).

As for the two planets involved in the conjunction, Venus and Saturn, these they will not find themselves on the moon but on his right. And do not even hope to see them inside the lunar “round”: Venus will in fact be a few degrees away from the moon, while Saturn just below, but still at a certain distance from the album of our natural satellite.

As the Luna -Veaturno conjunction of April 25 will appear in the glow of dawn. Credit: Stellarium



In short, despite our innate tendency to Pareidolia (That phenomenon for which we tend to see faces even where they are not there), it will take a nice dose of fantasy to actually see a smiling face in the conjunction between Luna, Venus and Saturn!

Where and when to observe the conjunction of the moon and the two planets

Despite everything, the Luna-Veaturn conjunction will still be one Very suggestive show to observe. Identifying the trio of celestial bodies will be very easy, as long as you are in the mornings and have a East mackerel horizon.

The conjunction will be visible starting from 5:20 in the morningthat is, about an hour before dawn. The three celestial bodies will rise to the east one at a time: the first will be Venus towards the 4:50then the scythe of the falling moon (illuminated to 9%) towards the 5:15 And finally Saturn a few minutes later. All three objects are easily visible to the naked eye: Just point the look at the east, making sure to be in a place where there are no obstacles on the horizon in that direction. A binoculars or a telescope will make Saturn’s rings visible. At that point you will have about half an hour before the east horizon is colors of the glow of dawn and an hour before the sun rises.

If you then have the opportunity to equip yourself with a small telescopeor a sufficiently leafy binoculars, you can also observe Neptune (not visible to the naked eye) a few degrees east of Saturn e Mercury Which will rise to the east around 5:40, about 20 ° east of the celestial trio.

Nettuno’s position during the conjunction of April 25th. Credit: Stellarium

