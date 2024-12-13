The Mammucari case, Ferragni "pregnant" and other gossip to read over the weekend

Culture

The Mammucari case, Ferragni “pregnant” and other gossip to read over the weekend

The Mammucari case, Ferragni “pregnant” and other gossip to read over the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Mammucari case, Ferragni “pregnant” and other gossip to read over the weekend
What is the Budget Law, how it works and what the 2025 Budget provides
The most beautiful TV series we have seen in 2024