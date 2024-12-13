The Mammucari case, Ferragni “pregnant” and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, here we are again. Another appointment with “Fatti Their”, the high-gossip column that will keep you company this weekend. Like a Linus blanket, it will be useful for overcoming these days of rush for gifts, given that Christmas is getting less and less away. Since our motto is “better to talk about other people’s problems than our own” here is a dive where the sweet gossip is deeper than ever. Have a holly jolly reading, my dear gossip victims.

Teo Mammucari 0, Francesca Fagnani 1

What happens if a ‘beast’ meets a little lamb? If the little lamb manages to escape by hiding where the beast can never reach, then it will survive. If, however, due to lack of cunning or physical inferiority, he is unable to anticipate, his unfortunate fate is written. The second scenario was broadcast on Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s programme. Teo Mammucari was the guest least ready to answer the journalist’s questions in the history of the program. Whether it was intended or not, it matters little, as the surly attitude the comedian exhibited will remain a stain on his resume. Where is the self-irony, the teasing and the cunning – why not – of playing the game? Teo rewrote his image and didn’t emerge victorious. That “fuck you” uttered several times when he was already out of the studio, but miked, nailed him to a stale vision of comedy and TV. The victim, or so it initially seemed, of the show is Flavia Vento. To Belve, the former showgirl told of her spiritual encounter with Giacomo Leopardi and questioned sexuality. She, no matter what anyone says, put herself on the line with all her peculiarities. And therefore, when Mammucari brings her up by denigrating her, “I’m not Flavia Vento, this thing is terrible”, he gave Flavia the opportunity to perculate him. Possibility that she was able to seize. Dear Teo, you lost this match at the kick-off.

Corona’s prophecy about Chiara Ferragni

And so Fabrizio Corona spoke. The former VIP paparazzo threw one of his bombs and this time he also inserted the timer. For Corona there is no doubt and he would be ready to bet: “by March 2025 Chiara Ferragni will announce that she is expecting a child with Giovanni Tronchetti Provera”. What are the indications or possible bases that would support such a statement have not been stated. But the firmness with which he made these statements obviously arouses particular interest.

Chiara and Giovanni seem very close: this is what can be seen by looking at the big smiles that they both give to the cameras. Chiara had never been so much paparazzi, not even during the Pandoro scandal or while there was talk of her divorce from Fedez. Who knows if the cat is brooding: do the two want to draw attention to themselves or has love really made them so naive that they don’t realize they are being followed by photographers? This offers no basis on which to imagine their future as parents together. Maybe. We just have to wait for March 2025 to find out if Corona was right or was wrong like the Mayans on 12-12-2012.

Meanwhile, Ferragni and Tronchetti Provera are making enormous steps forward: she would consider him her “life partner”, the children have officially met and Giovanni would care so much about his Chiara that he has organized a private meeting between her and her mother, Cecilia Pirelli. It is rumored that the mother-in-law does not look kindly on this new relationship of her son, also due to the spotlight continuously focused on one of the most powerful families in Italian industry. Will the ‘rubber’ turn in Ferragni’s favor?

Dancing with the scandal and Mariotto missing

A very difficult edition for Dancing with the Stars. The show hosted by Milly Carlucci will end on December 21st and until that date anything could – again – happen. Good for Auditel data, but perhaps a little less so for the image that the program has always wanted to have. In 19 years it had never happened that a professional dancer was sent away halfway through live broadcasts and above all it had never happened that a judge abandoned his jury session. Both things have happened in the past few weeks. If the Angelo Madonia issue was resolved in the end without too much controversy, everything concerning Guillermo Mariotto – the judge who abandoned ship by launching himself without a lifeboat – is becoming more complicated. First the hypothesis of illness, then the question of touching or not touching a dancer’s crotch (an act denied by the alleged victim) and then a few hours after the live broadcast he deleted himself from Instagram. An extreme gesture for him too… Who knows if we will see him appear, Houdini-like, at the jury box.

Giambruno and the family trials (without Giorgia Meloni)

Andrea Giambruno has turned the page. The weekly People he paparazzied him in the company of his new girlfriend, Federica Bianco, and not on just any day. The journalist, former partner of Giorgia Meloni, was with his daughter Ginevra, 8 years old, and in addition to Bianco there was also her younger daughter. An afternoon spent by four, in which the families officially met. A big, huge step forward for the two who only a few weeks ago were seen arguing in a bar in the center of Rome. Did the lecture move Giambruno? Pushing him to make this very significant gesture? Who knows what the prime minister thinks…

Stormy weather at Mediaset. There are rumors that something has broken out between Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Silvia Toffanin and Ilary Blasi. Blasi would first have refused to host La Talpa, a reality show that was then given to Diletta Leotta and which however was a flip, and he would also have said no to the possibility of hosting Isola dei Famosi. These denials of his would also have compromised his decades-long friendship with Silvia, the Mediaset CEO’s partner. The two met on Passaparola in 2000, when they both entered the homes of Italians as “letters”.

There’s a gift for you, Maria

However, the relationship between Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Maria De Filippi is going swimmingly. The Mediaset CEO would have given the presenter a nice surprise for her birthday. Pier Silvio would, in fact, show up in person at the studios of her production company, Fascino, to wish her well. A very rare gesture, which Berlusconi reserves only for his most trusted collaborators.

The hunchback shot

After what happened in Ballando, all eyes are still on Sonia Bruganelli and Angelo Madonia. Their love story, after the dancer’s expulsion, seems to go through stormy moments. There are no longer the sweet declarations we were used to and, given the difficult moment for Madonia, this is very strange. Sonia, meanwhile, continues to share stories that leave great doubts. The last one concerns whether or not to give explanations to the people around us: “First rule of mental health: learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves only one answer and who deserves absolutely nothing.” Strong words that do not seem to be addressed to Madonia, but which however could be a dig at those who, in the weeks in which she was in Ballando, often pointed the finger at her and therefore Selvaggia Lucarelli. Who knows if Sonia will comment on the episode of the show broadcast on Saturday 14 December!