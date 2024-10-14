The Man Who Loved UFOs, the Netflix film about alien spotter José de Zer: when does it come out

“The Man Who Loved UFOs” arrives on Netflix, the film directed by the Argentine Diego Lerman and co-written by the director himself and Adrián Biniez. The film, a mix of comedy and drama, is inspired by the true story of journalist José de Zer, responsible for the creation of the most followed and remembered alien phenomenon on Argentine TV.

The Man Who Loved UFOs: the plot

Set in the year 1986 in Argentina, “The Man Who Loved UFOs” features the journalist José de Zer who, after receiving a rather bizarre proposal from two suspicious individuals (extraterrestrials involved), leaves together with his trusted cameraman – the name is Chango – to reach the village of La Candelaria, near Córdoba, and, once they arrive there, the two men find only a burnt meadow in the middle of the hills, the only thing left to observe in that place. The journalist, who investigates alien activities but finds all his work blocked by the lack of evidence, decides to invent them and document a series of increasingly bizarre scenes for a television program.

In fact, soon, supported by his cameraman, José de Zer becomes the “mythomaniac genius” whose hidden talent consists in the audiovisual creation of an alien presence, which will only be revealed to be false many years later. In the true story, in fact, by examining the videos aired on the program, it was discovered that the lights shown came from flashlights or cigarettes. The event, we remember, nevertheless entered the history of Argentine television.

The Man Who Loved UFOs: The Cast

The cast of “The Man Who Loved UFOs” includes Leonardo Sbaraglia (“Dolor y Gloria” by Pedro Almodóvar) as the protagonist José de Zer, Sergio Prina as Chango (“Sangre Blanca”), and Osmar Núñez ( “Crazy Stories”, co-produced by Almodóvar). Renata Lerman and María Merlino complete the cast.

The Man Who Loved UFOs: When It Comes Out

When does “The Man Who Loved UFOs” come out on Netflix? The film will arrive on the streaming platform on October 18, 2024 in Italy.