The María Soledad case, the new Netflix true crime about the first femicide in Argentina: when it comes out

More than thirty years after the death of María Soledad Morales, the young Argentine student, murdered at the age of seventeen, a docufilm arrives on Netlfix that aims to shed light on one of the most tragic crime cases in the history of Argentina recognized as the country’s first femicide. But let’s go into more detail to understand what we can expect from this docufilm and what the true story of María Soledad Morales’ death is.

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence, the plot

Thirty years after the murder of María Soledad Morales, her schoolmates, the young women who fought to bring the truth to light, gather in Catamarca to commemorate the death of their friend and retrace the stages of a tragedy that marked a milestone. María Soledad was the first recognized case of femicide in Argentina.

The true story of the death of María Soledad Morales

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence, when it comes out on Netflix

The María Soledad Affair: Breaking the Silence releases on Netflix on October 10, 2024.

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence, the trailer

The best true crime series on Netflix