The Marked Woman, the new Spanish thriller from Netflix not to be missed: when it comes out

Netflix continues to invest in European thrillers and is preparing to welcome a new title destined to attract the attention of fans of the genre. It’s called “The Marked Woman” (but the original title is “La descanocida”) and it is a Spanish film full of suspense, with an attached police investigation and psychological tension. Of note is the presence of Candela Peña, one of the most popular interpreters of contemporary Spanish cinema, flanked by a cast of faces well known to the Iberian public. Behind the story there is a very successful novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc.

The Marked Woman: the plot

It all begins in the port of Barcelona, ​​where a shocking discovery is made. Inside a container a woman is found in dramatic conditions, tied up, in shock and completely without memory. She doesn’t remember her name, doesn’t know how she got there and is unable to provide any useful details to reconstruct her identity. Inspector Anna Ripoll, a policewoman expert in delicate investigations, is assigned to the case. What initially seems like a complex but limited mystery soon takes on even more disturbing contours when the surviving woman becomes the target of an assassination attempt. Someone, evidently, wants to prevent her from remembering. Flanked by agent Quique Zárate, Anna embarks on a race against time to discover who the stranger really is and what secrets lie behind her story.

The film was born from the adaptation of the novel La descanocida”, published in 2023 and co-written by the famous Spanish author Rosa Montero and the French writer Olivier Truc. The book quickly conquered the charts thanks to its fast pace and the ability to keep the reader constantly in the balance between suspicions and twists.

The Marked Woman: the cast

Candela Peña (Anna Ripoll)

Ana Rujas (the unknown woman)

Pol López (Quique Zárate)

Manolo Solo

Kira Miró

Luka Peros

Director: Gabe Ibáñez

Screenplay: Lara Sendim

Executive producers: Matías Mosteirín and Pola Zito

Production: K&S Films

The Marked Woman: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Marked Woman” will be available on Netflix from June 5, 2026, in all countries where the service is active.

The Marked Woman: the official trailer

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