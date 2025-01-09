The Massaco, an isolated tribe in the Brazilian Amazon, photographed for the first time

Credit: Funai



At the end of 2024 the first ones appeared in the media around the world Images of one tribe never photographed and contacted before (even if already known): these are the Massacoa human group living in one of the most remote and pristine areas of the Amazon forest Brazilian and whose name was inspired by river which passes through the region in which they reside. The images, released byFunai Institute (National Brazilian Indian Foundation), show a group of naked menarmed with pointed sticks and knives, and were obtained thanks to photo trapsinstalled specifically in the forest for monitor in a discreet and non-invasive way the indigenous populations isolated from modern society, thus allowing them to comprehend their lifestyle more accurately and to try to guarantee its protection and the safeguard.

Despite its relative isolation, in fact, the territory of Massaco is threatened by external factors that put their survival at risk. The area they live in, although still largely intact, is under increasing pressure from the agricultural activitiesof themining and of illegal logging. In addition, theland grabbinga phenomenon widespread throughout the Amazon region, represents one of the main threats to the tribe and is causing these people to be constantly forced to move. This has reduced their living spaces and put their existence in danger.

Fortunately, however, the Massaco studies have shown signs of population growth over time: from 1990 the population of the tribe seems to have increased from a number less than 100 individuals at a current estimate of approx 200-250 people. This growth demonstrates the resilience of the community and his own ability to adapt and survive in an increasingly threatened environment. The Funaiwhich has worked to protect indigenous lands for decades, has carried out a crucial role in this processnot only that monitoring the tribe, but also defending their territory as much as possible from incursions by outsiders.