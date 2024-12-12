The Mediterranean diet: what it is, what it consists of and what are the health benefits

There Mediterranean dieta nutritional model inspired by the diet of the countries in the Mediterranean basin, placed itself at the center of the attention of the medical debate on nutrition in the 1950s, thanks to the now famous “Seven Countries Study” by Ancel Keys. Today it is widely recognized for its benefits in prevention of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is based on the consumption of fresh foods such as fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and olive oil, with low consumption of saturated fats, little red meat and processed foods. This dietary model, UNESCO cultural heritageis linked to a minor risk Of tumors and chronic inflammation and represents a real lifestyle, promoting the perfect synergy of nutrition, physical exercise and social practices.

What it is and when was it discovered

To have a sufficiently rigorous definition of the Mediterranean diet, we must refer to the criteria used in the famous pioneering study that made it famous: the Seven Countries Study, the “Seven Country Study”. In this study they came analyze your eating habits of groups of Italian citizens from various regions, together with groups of men from the Netherlands, Finland, Japan, USA, Greece and the former Yugoslavia, for a total of over 12,000 men, aged between 40 and 59, in 16 groups.

The Seven Countries Study was initiated by Ancel Keys in 1957 and represents one of the first large, long-term international epidemiological studies. The objective was to investigate the link between nutrition, cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases.

Preliminary studies took into consideration small Italian communities and the island of Crete and following these studies it was possible to identify references. The foods statistically most consumed in the Calabrian city of Nicotera were in fact similar to those found on the island of Crete and in the rural cities of Dalmatia, and were therefore used as reference for the identification of “Mediterranean diet”.

Ancel Keys. Credit: AnonymousUnknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Once concluded, the study highlighted how a high consumption of saturated fatstypical of North American and Northern European diets, was related to a increased incidence of coronary heart disease.

On the contrary, diets more similar to the Mediterranean oneincluding for example the Chinese and Japanese ones, were able to reduce risks of these pathologies. Thus was developed theMediterranean Adequacy Index (MAI), a score that was supposed to measure how much a diet deviated from the Mediterranean model. These findings were later confirmed by further studies by the WHO and FAO.

What do you eat in the Mediterranean diet

The World Health Organization has long provided information nutritional guidelines based on the best and most recent scientific evidence which has become the point of reference for a healthy and balanced diet. The principles listed by the WHO recommend a daily consumption of at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetableswhole grains, legumes and a reduction in the consumption of saturated fats and free sugars.

In their place, they recommend favoring unsaturated fats, such as those contained in olive oil and dried fruitand to limit salt intake to less than 5 grams per day. The guidelines then recommend adequate hydration and the importance of carrying out regular physical activity. These tips promote the prevention of a multitude of non-communicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart attack, various types of cancer, and other heart conditions.

In this context, the Mediterranean diet is recognized Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCOstands out as one of the examples of a dietary style that most adheres to the WHO guidelines. In fact, it is based on fresh and unprocessed foods, enhancing fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and extra virgin olive oil. Promoting the consumption of mainly vegetable products and dependent on seasonalitythe Mediterranean diet allows you to have a good variety in food choices. From a molecular point of view, the typical foods of the Mediterranean diet are low in saturated fat and rich in fiber and polyphenols, powerful antioxidants, present especially in fruit and vegetables, which combat inflammation and protect cells from damage of various types, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer.

Reducing the use of processed foods also helps check the amount of salt present in your meals and reduce your intake of acids fats transabundant in snacks and snacks and with known negative effects on health. To flavor dishes, it is recommended to use spices and aromatic herbs, which allow you to reduce the use of salt.

The Mediterranean diet also recommends including valuable sources of omega-3, such as fish. These are essential fatty acids which contribute to heart and brain health. The prevalence of omega-3, in fact, reduces the possibility of the formation of atherosclerotic plaques potentially capable of obstructing the veins, reducing the risk of heart attack, coronary obstruction and stroke.

The consumption of red meat is instead limitedas well as sweets, processed foods and alcoholic beverages. This appears to reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes and the possibility of tumourigenesis.

Mediterranean diet and lifestyle

However, speaking of the Mediterranean diet only as a dietary model would be reductive. For the ancient Greeks, in fact, “diaeta”, etymology of the modern term “diet”, was a lifestyle, a set of practices and correct habits that included nutrition, physical activity and rest. This is why it is so important to consider non-food aspects of the Mediterranean diet. The diet is part of a broader set of practices and behaviors that combine synergistically to constitute the lifestyle Mediterranean and its numerous benefits are not attributable solely to the nutritional significance of foods, but also to how diet integrates with physical exercise and lifestyle and communities at a social and cultural level.

As also recommended by the WHO, physical activity, even if moderate, when carried out continuously brings great benefits. Even if it only consists of daily walks, the habit of exercise allows you to avoid the risks of sedentarism and reduce the incidence of various pathologies.

Despite all the cultural differences of the Mediterranean peoples, food is often associated with conviviality. Sitting down and eating together is a tradition that favors sociality and psychological well-being. For example, it is recognized that eating in front of the television risks making us consume unhealthy and fast dishes, while in the Mediterranean lifestyle food also becomes a social driver and an opportunity for relaxation.

Even the practices of food preparation they play an important role, preferring steam or pan cooking. Most of the typical foods of the Mediterranean diet are suitable for composing single dishes with the majority of macronutrients necessary: ​​dishes such as minestrone seasoned with grated cheese, pasta with legumes, are able to provide a variety of nutrients and encourage the intake of moderate and not excessive quantities of food.

We could say that the moderation it is precisely one of the fundamental principles of the Mediterranean lifestyle, in fact in addition to encouraging the intake of a variety of dishes, the Mediterranean lifestyle facilitates the management of quantities, proposing frugal meals with not excessive quantities.