The Menendez brothers: after Monsters comes the documentary on Lyle and Erik

After the enormous success of the series Monsters: The Story of the Menendez Brothers, a docufilm dedicated to Lyle and Eril, the two brothers who are serving life sentences for the murder of their own parents, is about to arrive on Netflix. This documentary will present telephone interviews with the Menendez brothers themselves, exclusive testimonies from lawyers, jurors and family members involved and archive images to reconstruct the story that shocked the United States in 1996 with a documentary story that differs from Ryan Murphy’s series where the story of the Menendez brothers was told in fictional form.

The Menendez brothers: the plot

In 1996 Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the murder of their parents in what would become one of the most famous legal proceedings of the late 1900s. For the first time after thirty years and in their own words, the two brothers retrace the trial that shocked the nation. Through in-depth telephone interviews with Lyle and Erik, the lawyers involved in the trial and the journalists who covered it, the jurors, family members and other informed observers, the acclaimed Argentine director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who killed María Marta?, The Photographer and the Postman: The Murder of José Luis Cabezas) offers a new vision and a new perspective on a case that the public wrongly believes they know about.

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, the review

The Menendez Brothers: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary film The Brothers Menendez arrives on Netflix on October 7, 2024.

What happened to the Menendez brothers

The Menendez Brothers: the trailer