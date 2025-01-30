The monster, the Netflix series on the monster of Florence: when it comes out

It was October 2023 when Netflix announced the first clapperboard of Il Monster, the new series of Stefano Sollima on the “monster of Florence”, the alleged manager of seven duplicate murders of braided couples in the car in the countryside around Florence, committed in the period between 1974 and 1985.

Created by Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima and produced by The Apartment – company of the Fremantle group – the monster knows to arrive on Netflix and now we know when.

The monster, the plot

Seventeen years of terror. Always the same weapon. A 22 caliber Beretta. One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations on the first and most brutal serial killer in the history of the country: the monster of Florence. A series based on facts that really happened, direct testimonies, procedural documents and journalistic investigations. All terribly true. Because we believe that the story of the truth, and only that, is the only way to do justice to the victims. In a story where the possible monsters, over time and investigations, have been many, our story explores their own, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone.

The true story of the monster of Florence

The monster: when it comes out on Netflix

The monster will debut on Netflix in the autumn of 2025.

