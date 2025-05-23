The most anticipated Netflix series and films of July 2025

There is still a bit about the arrival of July 2025 but we like to play in advance and throw our eye what awaits us from Netflix in the coming months. What will be the new Netflix stories ready to passionate about it in July 2025? What should we expect from this new month of the year in terms of TV series? We already anticipate that July is a very special month for Netflix because it marks the return of two of the most anticipated titles in recent years. But we get to the heart and find out which films and series we are talking about.

The Old Guard 2: The sequel to the action movie with Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli arrives (2 July)

After five years from the debut of the first chapter, the sequel to one of the action films of the most beautiful streaming platform ever taken from the world created by Greg Rucka and by the illustrator Leandro Fernandez arrives on Netflix, the sequel to the Old Guard. Andy (Charlize Theron) and his team of immortal warriors return with a renewed determination in their mission to protect the world.

While Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) is still in exile after his betrayal and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) looking for revenge after fleeing her underwater prison, Andy is struggling with her found mortality when a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she worked for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (Kiki Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) ask for the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who could provide the key to reveal the mystery of immortal existence.

The Sandman 2: The new and last season of the fantasy series taken from Neil Gaiman’s comics (3 July)

July 2025 is the month of the great returns and how to get lost in the second and last season of Netflix’s fantasy masterpiece, The Sandman inspired by Neil Gaiman’s comics dedicated to the history of Morfeo, the king of dreams. The series comes out in two parts, the first on July 3 and the second on July 24 and will retort you in the wonderful world of dreams. After a fateful encounter with his family, the dream of the eternal (Tom Sturridge) must face one decision impossible after the other in an attempt to save himself, his kingdom and the world of vigil from the epic consequences of his past errors. To make a fine of dream, he has to face long -standing friends and enemies, gods, monsters and mortals.

But the path to forgiveness is dotted with unexpected twists and turns and true acquittal could cost him everything.

UNTAMED: a new thriller series with yellow implications (17 July)

And then there is a very interesting novelty coming soon in July 2025: the thriller series with yellow implications Untamed. This series follows the vicissitudes of Kyle Turner, a special agent of the National Parks Service who works to enforce the law in the immense natural spaces. The investigation on a violent death Porta Turner clashing with the dark secrets inside the park and its own past.

