The most anticipated Netflix series of January 2025

What will be the new Netflix stories ready to thrill us in January 2025? What should we expect from this first month of the year in terms of TV series? We can already tell you that next month there will be a lot of Netflix news and in addition to the new releases there will also be some highly anticipated returns. But let’s go into more detail to find out which series will debut on Netflix in January 2025.

The thriller series based on Harlan Coben’s novel, Missing You (January 1)

Let’s start with Missing You, the new thriller series inspired by the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, the same author of the story adapted into the One Too Much Deception series. Eleven years ago her boyfriend Josh, and the love of her life, disappeared and detective Kat Donovan hasn’t heard from him since. Now, scrolling through profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world is turned upside down again. Josh’s reappearance will force Kat to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

The new series by Ilary Blasi (9 January 2025)

And in January 2025 Ilary Blasi also returns with her new series “Ilary”. After telling us with Unica her version of the painful separation from her husband, a year later Ilary Blasi is ready to let us into her “new” life. Ilary is a fun, unfiltered series that drags the viewer into the behind-the-scenes life of one of the greatest icons of Italian TV. A woman capable of making the most glamorous aspects of days in the spotlight coexist with the more reserved and intimate ones; who lives every day of her life as she is used to telling herself: with self-irony and lightness. A life that, now, is ready to resume its path again with the usual determination, the usual friendliness, the usual friends and Bastian, who we will see and hear about for the first time, starting from the day of their first meeting. .

Acab, the new Italian thriller with Adriano Giannini (15 January)

Acab, the new Italian thriller series starring Adriano Giannini, will also debut in the first month of 2025. A night of ferocious clashes in Val di Susa. A team of the Mobile Department of Rome loses its leader, who is seriously injured. That of Mazinga (Marco Giallini), Marta (Valentina Bellè) and Salvatore (Pierluigi Gigante), however, is not a team like the others, it is Rome, which has learned to oppose the disorders with extreme methods and a tribal harmony, almost from family. A family that the new commander, Michele (Adriano Giannini), son of the reformist police, will have to deal with, for whom teams like that are the symbol of an old school, yet to be re-founded. As if the chaos that affects the new formation at the moment of maximum internal fragility was not enough, there is added that given by a new wave of discontent of the people towards the institutions.

A new “hot autumn” against which our own people are called to take sides and in which each protagonist is forced to question the deepest meaning of their work and their belonging to the team.

Back In Action, the new film with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx (January 17)

If you love action films there is also Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. Years after abandoning a life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves drawn back into that world when their cover is blown.

The Night Agent 2 (January 23)

And finally, the most anticipated of all: the second season of the spy thriller The Night Agent. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller series centered on the character of a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House and is tasked with manning a phone that never rings, until one evening a ring launches him into a dangerous and rapidly developing conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

