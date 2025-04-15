The most anticipated Netflix series of May 2025

We are almost in May 2025 and the time has come to throw the eye to what awaits us next month on Netflix. What will be the new Netflix stories ready to passionate about it in May 2025? What should we expect from this second month of the year in terms of TV series? We already anticipate that next month the Netflix news will be many and in addition to the new releases there will also be some highly anticipated return. But we enter more detail to find out which series will debut on Netflix in May 2025.

The Comedy series with Tina Fey and Steve Carell, The Four Seasons (May 1)

May 2025, on Netflix, begins in the name of comedy with the debut of the new series with Tina Fey (Mean Girls, 30 rock) and Steve Carell (The Office), The Four Seasons. While preparing to spend a quiet weekend together, six old friends discover that among them a couple is about to separate, a news that completely upsets the balance of the group made up of Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). The series follows these friends through four holidays distributed over a year, observing how this sudden twist influences their dynamics and brings old and new problems to the surface. “The Four Seasons” is a love letter, as sincere as it is hilarious, to lasting weddings and friendships of a life, created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield and inspired by the 1981 film of the same name.

The fourth season of Love, Death & Robots (May 15)

One of the most beautiful anthological series of Netflix, Love, Death & Robots with a highly anticipated fourth season returns to May. Supernatural worlds, naked giants and crazy robots collide in this anthological series of animated stories for adults produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller and Joshua Donen.

The Spanish dramatic series Rotten Legacy (May 16)

If you love the Spanish series, here it arrives on Netflix, in May Rotten Kegacy.

Federico Seligman (Jose Coronado) takes a break from his communication companies to recover from a disease that has kept him blocked for two years. On his return he discovers that his children have become strangers and brought his company in a direction that he detests. Federico will make the impossible to prevent children from destroying what matters most for him.

The new series with Julianne Moore, Sirens (22 May)

Devon thinks that his sister Simone has a truly disturbing relationship with his new Capa, the enigmatic and worldly Michaela Kell. The luxurious and exclusive lifestyle of Michaela is like a drug for Simone and Devon has decided that the time has come to intervene, but it doesn’t even imagine what kind of formidable opponent to be Michaela. Told in an explosive weekend in the sumptuous seas on the Kell Sea, Sirens It is an incisive, sexy and veined representation of black humor of women, power and social classes.

