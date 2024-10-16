The most anticipated Netflix series of November 2024

November 2024 is ever closer and will be a very important month for Netflix because it will mark the arrival of one of the most loved and awaited series by the streaming platform’s audience and not only because November is also the month of the debut of the first Christmas films. In fact, several titles will debut in November 2024, including the series on the Formula 1 champion, Senna, but also much more. Here are the titles to watch on Netflix next month.

The best Netflix series of 2024, so far

Robbery at the Central Bank (8 November)

Barcelona, ​​23 May 1981. Exactly three months after the attempted coup at the Congress of Deputies, eleven hooded men enter the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona. What begins as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a serious obstacle to Spain’s recently established democracy. The kidnappers hold more than two hundred people hostage in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not release Colonel Tejero and three other people in charge of 23-F.

Adoration (November 20)

Adoration, the young adult series in 6 episodes freely based on the novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo, will be available, only on Netflix, from 20 November 2024. Summer has just begun on the Agro Pontino coast when the disappearance of sixteen-year-old Elena throws a shadow over the small community. Given his rebellious nature, both the police and his friends think that it is yet another attempt to escape from a suffocating province but they are wrong.

Adoration is a coming of age with a strong mystery component that intertwines feelings and generations, in a succession of discoveries, surprising revelations and jealously guarded secrets, ending up destroying the few certainties of a provincial life always on the edge between aspirations and broken dreams.

Adoration: plot, cast, trailer

Spellbound – The Spell (November 22)

There will also be a cartoon aspect in November with a new animated film ready to conquer everyone: Spellbound – The Enchantment. This film tells the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must undertake a dangerous mission to save her family and the kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with the original score by “EGOT” composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Rapunzel – The Twist of the Tower).

Senna (November 29)

And then there is Senna, the highly anticipated miniseries about the Formula 1 champion. Over the course of six episodes, “Senna” will illustrate for the first time the obstacles, the ups and downs, the joys and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and his relationships. It starts from the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 world champion’s automotive career, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, up until the tragic accident in Imola, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna: plot and trailer