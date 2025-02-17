The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of March 2025

If you are already curious to find out what will be released on Prime Videos in March 2025, here is the preview of the main news coming soon on the Streamiong platform of Amazon. It begins with the film Picture This, with the male protagonist of After. But then two very awaited series arrive: the third of the fantasy the Wheel of Time and the fifth edition of the show Lol: whoever laughs is out. Start taking note!

Picture This (Film Original Such a Sentimental Comedy) – Release date 6 March

In this moving romantic comedy, the photographer in difficulty Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love and professional success await it in the next five appointments he will go. With the wedding of his imminent sister and the family who makes the game of couples, his ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing both his love and his professional life in chaos.

The wheel of the season season 3 (TV series Original Gender Fantasy) – Exit date 13 March

The show is based on the series of fantasy books The wheel of the time of Robert Jordan, in which a humble country boy, Rand at the haor, discovers that he is the reborn dragon, a dangerous figure of the story destined to save the world … or destroy it. The time wheel continues to turn and the last battle approaches.

After defeating Ishamael at the end of the second season, Rand A’Hor finds his friends with a false and is proclaimed reborn dragon. But in the third season, the threats against light multiply: the white tower is torn by internal conflicts, the followers of the Black Aja are on the loose, old enemies return to the region of the twin rivers and the remaining Reietti are in pursuit of the dragon … Included Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will lead to both having to make a crucial choice between light and darkness. While the ties with the past begin to dissolve and its corrupt power begins to strengthen itself, Rand becomes more and more unrecognizable, also for Moiraine and Egwene, his closest allied. These powerful women must now work together to prevent the dragon from going into darkness … at any cost.

The trailer and advances of The Wheel of Time 3

LOL: Whoever laughs is out of season 5 (Original comic show Italy) – Exit date 27 March

The comedy show of the records produced in Italy returns for the fifth season with new protagonists: Federico Basso, Enrico Brignano, Flora Canto, Tommy Cassi, Raul Cremona, Geppi Cucciari, Valeria Graci, Andrea Pisani, Marta Zoboli. An aspiring comedian, winner of the second season of the Original Lol Talent Show show, will join the cast again this year: whoever makes you laugh is inside. To observe the hilarious comic race from the control room in the guise of referees and conductors, two new exceptional hosts: Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus.

The trailer and things to know on Lol 5