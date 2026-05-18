The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of June 2026

If you are already looking for information on the new June releases on Prime Video, get ready for the awakening of the senses and the return of passion. In fact, we begin with the new season (or perhaps we should say new cycle of seasons) of Clarkson’s Farm, now in its fifth season; we continue with the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina. And then it’s all about the heart and feelings with the new series One Year After Another, the Italian sequel film Even Sexier and the sequel to the English remake It’s Your Fault: London. Mark the appointments in your diary!

Clarkson’s Farm – Clarkson’s Farm 5 (UK reality show) – release date 3 June

Episode release calendar: ep. 1-4 available from June 3rd, ep. 5-6 available on June 10th, ep. 7-8 available on June 17th

Clarkson’s Farm is back, and as the government’s new budget plan throws Britain’s farming community into disarray, Jeremy realizes that some major changes are needed to make the farm run more efficiently. Despite attempts to introduce advanced technology to the estate – leading Kaleb to undertake his first trip abroad – far more significant changes are afoot at Diddly Squat that will prove an even more difficult challenge to face.

Clarkson’s Farm 5 previews

The Legend of Vox Machina 4 (US animated series, fantasy genre) – out June 3

In season four, we find ourselves one year after the Chroma Conclave. Vox Machina have split, searching for love, family and purpose. But, as always, the call of adventure is always lurking. When a long-dormant evil awakens to threaten the kingdom, they must band together to face an epic foe.

One Year After Another (US romantic TV series) – comes out on June 19th

Set over six years and a week in Barry’s Bay – the perfect lakeside town – One Year After Another is a romantic and nostalgic story about first loves and the people and choices that leave their mark on us forever.

The trailer and previews of One Year After Another

Even More Sexy (Italy romantic film) – on Prime Video from 12 June

The film resumes the story of Maddalena (Diana Del Bufalo) three years after her first, daring meeting with her guiding spirit: Valentina Nappi. This time, Maddalena’s life finally seems to be in its place: she is an established writer, happily engaged to Vanni, a loving partner and brilliant editor. But when Valentina suddenly reappears, ready to mess up the cards again, Maddalena finds herself questioning everything: her relationship, her certainties, and even the very idea of ​​happiness. The meeting with Bruno will be the final blow, pushing her to a new awareness: the perfect partner doesn’t exist. And maybe that’s okay.

Previews of Even Sexier

The review of Pensati sexy

How it ended Think yourself sexy

It’s Your Fault: London (UK romance film) – streaming June 17

After the shocking events of It’s My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return stronger, closer and more in love than ever. But when life begins to take them in different directions, their relationship faces its most difficult test yet. Noah leaves for Oxford to continue his studies, while Nick gets absorbed in an increasingly demanding job. The arrival of new people in their lives awakens unexpected emotions and dormant jealousies, and slowly cracks begin to open in their relationship. Trust is put to the test, passions ignite and that bond that once seemed indissoluble begins to falter. Now that they find themselves at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must choose: fight for the love that united them… or risk losing it forever.

The trailer and things to know about It’s Your Fault London