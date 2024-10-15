The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of November 2024

Prime Video’s November promises to be quite generous, judging by the titles coming out next month. We start immediately with the action film Libre, and then continue with a new Citadel spinoff after the Italian one. The new crime TV series Cross also arrives in the middle of the month, and finally we can’t wait to watch the third season of Dinner Club. Start taking notes!

Libre (Original film) – release date 1 November

Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in late 1970s and early 1980s France, Libre follows the gripping story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo), a kind and daring criminal who, in addition to riches , also stole many hearts. Known for his charm and elegance, Sulak pulled off daring robberies without firing a single shot. However, as his fame grows, so does the relentless pursuit by George Moréas (Yvan Attal), a tenacious police commissioner with a special talent for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas draws near, Sulak’s escapes from prison become legendary, fueled by a longing for freedom and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). In the chaos of their crime spree, Sulak and Annie become ultimate symbols of rebellion in the most exciting game of cat and mouse to grip the nation.

The trailer and previews of Libre

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Original TV series) – release date 7 November

Citadel: Honey Bunny has a gripping plot that blends the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming charm of a love story, all set in the vibrant color swirl of the ’90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series of the Citadel universe.

Cross (Original TV series) – release date 14 November

Cross is a crime/thriller series that follows the story of Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, a decorated Washington homicide detective and forensic psychologist who finds himself facing a sadistic serial killer who is littering the city with corpses. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track down the killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’s past appears, aiming to undo all his efforts to keep his grieving family together, his career and his life. The cast also includes Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill; Ben Watkins is the showrunner of the series.

The trailer and previews of Cross

Dinner Club 3 (Original show) – release date November 21st

After the success of the first two seasons, Dinner Club, Prime Video’s innovative food travelogue created and produced in Italy, returns and promises great surprises and once again an extraordinary cast of faces loved by the public. This time the actors Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo will travel to Italy and sit at the table with the starred chef Carlo Cracco. Alongside them there will be the exceptional guest stars and honorary members of the Dinner Club, Antonio Albanese and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Dinner Club review

The Dinner Club 2 review