The most beautiful TV series we have seen in 2024

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Bay Reindeer was a real serial phenomenon of this 2024 and one of the best TV series released on all platforms. Based on the true story of its creator and lead actor, the comedian Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer tells the story of stalking experienced by Gadd, giving the public an overwhelming, profound and moving tale that acts as a real therapy for its creator himself and for those who have lived the same terrible experience. This is a wonderful but also very strong series, so if you are not psychologically ready to tackle certain themes, wait and watch it.

They Killed Spider-Man – The Legendary Story of the 883 (Sky)

Genre: comedy, biopic

The cult TV series of the year, which brought 883 back to the top of the musical preferences of at least two generations. And in this (not very faithful) story we revisit the origins and beginnings of this particular band, with Max Pezzali who sang and Mauro Repetto who danced (and also did much more). And so we discover how some of 883’s most famous songs were born, including They Killed Spider-Man.

The 8 Show (Netflix)

What can I say, the South Korean series The 8 Show is certainly on the podium of the best TV series of 2024. It is a survival game capable of keeping you glued to the screen from start to finish. Based on the Korean digital comic, Money Game by Bae Jin Soo, this series tells the story of eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building who participate in a tempting yet dangerous game in which they earn money as time passes but soon discover that the price to be paid will be higher than expected. A beautiful metaphor for human greed.

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez (Netflix)

Among the best titles of this 2024 we couldn’t fail to mention another Netflix phenomenon, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The new series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the second chapter of an anthology cycle dedicated to serial killers and which began with Dahmer, is a real spectacle. Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez traces the case of the two brothers convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. The series explores in detail the historic case that shocked the world, sparking modern audiences’ interest in true crime stories and in turn asking audiences, “Who are the real monsters?” Perfect for true crime lovers.

The Bad Guy 2 (Prime Video)

Genre: Thriller, Action, Comedy

Arriving two years after the first season, The Bad Guy 2 immediately brought us back to the story of Nino Scotellaro, a former anti-mafia magistrate framed by Cosa Nostra and determined to capture his arch-enemy, the boss Mariano Suro. But soon Nino alias Balduccio Remora will understand that the mafia is also in the state.

The Bear 3 (Disney+)

Type. drama, comedy

Carmy’s luxury restaurant, born on the ashes of the old family fast food restaurant The Bull, is finally ready to open. The beauty begins now, with the commitment of Carmen and her team, starting from Sydney, to ensure that the dream of a Michelin star can become reality. But there are accounts to balance, and personal balances increasingly in the balance.

Alex Cross (Prime Video)

Genre: detective story

Alex Cross is a brilliant detective in the homicide section of the Washington DC police, still dealing with the trauma of his wife killed some time ago. Alex would like to resign, but a new killer is striking in the US capital and he is determined to find the culprit.

The Devil’s Hour 2 (Prime Video)

Genre: thriller

If the first season was amazing, the second is simply brilliant. In fact, the other timeline is shown, the other loop of Lucy, the one in which her mother committed suicide, she became a policewoman and never had Isaac: but this is where little Isaac ends up when he disappears from the dimension to which it belongs. Meanwhile, Lucy and Gideon carry out their plan of salvation.

The Rings of Power 2 (Prime Video)

Genre: fantasy

Back to Middle-earth (and Numenor) for this second season of the Lord of the Rings prequel series. In this new season we see the rise of Sauron, determined to exploit Celebrimbor to build more rings of power to subjugate elves, dwarves and men under his power. But Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir, Isildur, Gil-Galad and Durin will not let him act undisturbed.

Those About to Die (Prime Video)

Genre: historical, drama

Tenax, bookie and trafficker of imperial Rome, is the protagonist of this story in which the nobility of Vespasian’s dynasty and the aristocratic families mix with the misery of those seeking redemption through the most popular circus shows, namely the gladiator fight and chariot races pulled by the fastest horses in the Empire.

The Boys 4 (Prime Video)

Genre: action, dramedy, superhero

A crazy season, in which the typical satire of this series turns the spotlight on American politics and its distortions. Patriota wants to make vice president Victoria Neuman president, but first they have to get rid of the holder of the seat. And our boys, with Butcher in terrible conditions, what can they do to stop this new Vought operation?

Them 2: The Scare (Prime Video)

Genre: thriller, horror

From the 50s of the first season we end up in the 90s. The new protagonist is Dawn Reeve, a Los Angeles police detective who finds herself investigating a particularly brutal murder. But she will also soon discover that racism is still alive and well, and she will have to face the consequences.

Fallout (Prime Video)

Genre: science fiction

A dystopian future that seems designed in the 1950s. It is in this curious environment that the events of this series taken from the video games of the same name take place, with Lucy, an inhabitant of one of the many underground bunkers in which a few lucky people took refuge when the atomic war broke out two hundred years earlier, who emerges from her Vault to search for his mysteriously kidnapped father, and discover that there is a strange life on the surface…

Griselda (Netflix)

Griselda, starring a surprising Sofia Vergara in her first dramatic role, is a miniseries that opened 2024 with a bang and ends up, without a doubt, among the best titles of this year. Inspired by the true story of drug boss Griselda Blanco, this is a series that recounts her rise to power and her ruinous fall by talking about ambition, love, motherhood, redemption and female empowerment.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Genre: action, comedy

Reboot series of the famous film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Here, however, the two secret agents are chosen and trained specifically to work together, like a married couple. And so they must learn to know each other personally, as well as professionally, as they work on increasingly complex cases.

Silo 2 (Apple TV+)

Genre: science fiction, dystopian

The return of the series based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels shows us a Juliette who, outside her silo, begins to discover the truth. starting from the existence of many other silos, in a devastated area with still unbreathable air. In the meantime, however, the machinations of power and the attempts at rebellion by those who witnessed Juliette’s exit continue in his old silo.

Shrinking 2 (Apple TV+)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

A series that moves and entertains. Jimmy continues to try to be an extraordinary psychologist, but his boss Paul warns him that doing so risks ruining everything. Her daughter Alice is struggling with the typical problems of her age, but in reality she still has to process the trauma of her mother’s death. And then there are all the other fantastic characters in this dramedy, from Liz to Derek, from Gaby to Sean. And in the new season we also meet a new character, with a tragedy in his recent past.

Slow Horses 4 (Apple TV+)

Probably the best series on Apple TV+. In the fourth season, the outcasts of the House of Pantano directed by Lamb are involved in the case of a very serious attack, but in the meantime they must also support a secret mission by River Cartwright, who staged his murder at the hands of his grandfather to investigate the past of the his family.

Only Murders in the Building 4 (Disney+)

Genre: comedy, crime

Another murder case in the palace for our beloved Mabel, Charles and Oliver. And this time the victim is Sazz, Charles’ stunt double and friend. Meanwhile, our three podcasters have been called to Hollywood for a film inspired by their series, but not even filming in their apartments will deter them from finding the murderer.

Disney+ link

House of the Dragon 2 (Sky)

Genre: fantasy

Finally returning to Westeros, where the Targaryen war breaks out, between the blacks of Rhaenyra, legitimate heir to the throne of her father Viserys, and the greens of the usurper Aegon, son of Alicent Hightower. And of course, war is fought with armies and swords, but also with special weapons, those dragons that only Targaryens can ride.

Call My Agent Italia 2 (Sky)

Genre: Comedy

New clients and new troubles for the CMA agents, dealing with various actors and VIPs, from Valeria Golino to Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, from Gabriele Muccino to Gian Marco Tognazzi, and then again Claudio Santamaria, Serena Rossi, Elodie and also Sabrina Impacciatore, chosen as godmother of the Venice Film Festival.

Dostoevsky (Sky)

Genre: drama, detective story

The first TV series by the D’Innocenzo Brothers stars Filippo Timi in the role of Enzo Vitello, a depressed and drugged policeman who is interrupted in his suicide attempt and called to investigate a mysterious serial killer who, in the places of his murders, leaves always notes, letters whose cold and cynical style earned him the nickname Dostoevsky.

Life of Charles 3 (Paramount+)

Vita da Carlo confirmed itself as one of the best Italian series with the third season dedicated to the Sanremo Festival. Written by Carlo Verdone with Pasquale Plastino and Luca Mastrogiovanni, the third season of the series saw Carlo Verdone grappling with the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival. His enormous musical culture makes Carlo the ideal person to give life to an event characterized by competence and entertainment, not to mention that he is undoubtedly among the most loved characters in the country and is convinced that he can organize an unforgettable Festival.

