The New Century Global Center is the largest building in the world: it has a surface area of ​​1.7 million m²

The New Century Global Center, compared to the Sydney Opera House. Image generated with AI.



The New Century Global Center («Global Center of the New Century»), inaugurated on 1 July 2013 in Chengdu, in the Chinese province of Sichuan, is the largest building in the world per useful surface. With his 1.7 million square meters – 500 meters in length, 400 meters wide and 100 meters high – it is one of the most evident manifestations of the rapid urban expansion of western China: it is equivalent to 4 times the surface area of Vatican Citythe smallest state in the world.

Made in just three years within a broad transformation plan for the city, this architectural giant concentrates commercial, hospitality and recreational functions under one roof. The connections to the structure, whose overall investment has not been disclosed by the Chinese government but which according to estimates varies between 8 to 10 billion dollarsare guaranteed from the Chengdu Ocean Park Metro Station, located below the building.

The dimensions of the building

Rectangular in plan, the New Century Global Center measures approximately 500 meters by 400while its height is close to 100 meters. To give an idea of ​​the scale of the complex, just make some comparisons: it is approximately twenty times larger than the Sydney Opera House, four times the surface area of ​​the Vatican City and over half a million square meters larger than Terminal 3 of Dubai airport, which previously held the record as the largest covered building in the world. Its land footprint, equal to 169.97 hectares, is comparable to that of the whole Principality of Monacowhich measures 201.94.

The structure of the New Century Global Center in China

The continuous facade extends for 45,100 m2 and combines large glass surfaces with metal panels, creating a large curvilinear silvery-blue coat which envelops and defines the volumes of the building. The profile of the roof, with its wavy lines and pronounced cornices, recalls traditional Chinese architecture, specifically the pagodagiving the entire complex an immediately recognizable identity in the urban landscape.

The central body of the New Century Global Center under construction. Credit: wikiarquitectur



THE’carpentry steel it is the true protagonist of this imposing structure. In the central body, the large lights necessary to accommodate the numerous attractions have been overcome thanks to particular lighting systems space trussescomposed mainly of tubular steel elements. To speed up times and guarantee safety during the construction phase, widespread use was made of prefabrication: the main girders were in fact assembled largely on the ground, and only subsequently lifted and installed. The pillars were also made of steel and stiffened using cross bracing systems; furthermore, from the tenth floor onwards, the perimeter ones are inclined outwards, to form cantilevered structures connected to the main beams.

What’s inside the largest building in the world

Once through the entrance, you enter the majestic central hall 65 meters high and divided into 18 floors. From here the paths branch off leading to the main areas of the complex: the New Century Mall, approximately 300,000 square meters of shopping centre; the Central Business City; the Intercontinental Paradise Hotel, a 1,000-room luxury hotel; the IMAX cinema with 14 theaters (as well as theatres, galleries, concert and conference halls); an Olympic-sized ice skating rink and even a themed area that reproduces a Mediterranean village.

Main Hall of the New Century Global Center. Credit:来斤小仓鼠吧, CC BY–SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Among the most spectacular attractions, however, the water park Paradise Island Ocean Water, which extends for approximately 250,000 square meters, of which 5,000 are intended for Seaside: the artificial beach equipped with a power generation plant mechanical waves on a large scale, among the most powerful in the world. To entertain bathers, there is also a panoramic LED screen, of record size, which projects dynamic atmospheric scenarios – clouds, sunsets, sunrises – synchronized with the ambient lighting to amplify the perception of space.