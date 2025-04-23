The new Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei fields arrives, decreasing earthquakes and lifting of the stable soil

Credit: Google Earth



The last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv on the monitoring data of Campi Flegreireferring to the week from 14 to 20 April, confirms that the soil in the area continues to rise due to bradisism with a speed of 20 millimeters per month approximately, stable after the seismic event of 13 March of magnitude 4.6 and the seismic event of March 15 of magnitude 3.9. Commenting on the results of the bulletin, the director of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv Mauro Di Vito He said that “there would seem to be a decline but it is mild and could be confirmed in the coming weeks”, concluding that “I expect one resumption of seismic events if the deformation of the soil continues with this trend». The seismicity of the area is also falling with 46 earthquakes of magnitude between 0.0 and 1.8, against 116 events of the previous week that had reached magnitude 2.9. The temperatures at the Fumarola di Pisciarelli are also stable, which have recorded an average value of 96 ° C. The bulletin concludes that “there are no elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions”.

The Bradisism of the Campi Flegrei remains stable: lifting of the soil of 20 mm/month

As already mentioned, the average lifting speed of the soil stands on an average value of 20 millimeters per monthin line with the values ​​measured following the strong shocks of mid -March. In total, the land is relieved 26.5 cm From 1 January 2024. Between mid -February and mid -March the speed had stood at 30 millimeters per month, while between August 2024 and February on 10 millimeters per month. The latest data may suggest one slight decrease in speedbut it could be a normal statistical fluctuation. The trend will be confirmed or denied with further measurements in the coming weeks.

Power lifting to the ground rione from 1 January 2024. Credit: Ingv



Owner earthquakes, the geochimic of the fumaroles stable

The number of registered earthquakes fell to 46 eventsall with very low magnitude (the maximum recorded was equal to 1.8 In the Solfatara-Pisciarelli area, and only 8 seismes had magnitude greater than 1.0). Registered earthquakes are very superficial (hypothentries with Less than 3 km deep).

Map of the epicenter and epicenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the period 14–20 April. Credit: ingv



No significant variation also in the geochemical parameters of the area, which measure the activity of the hydrothermal system of the Pisciarelli area: the smumarole temperature remains almost constant Compared to the previous weeks and remain in line with the bradisismic lifting trends of recent years.

Last Ingv bulletin: the synthesis

The seismicity of the Flegrei camps has decreased in the last few days, but according to Vito There is a recovery of the shocks if the bradisismic lifting trend continues with this rhythm. For the rest, the activity of the Phlegraean area remains stable and almost unchanged compared to the previous weeks.