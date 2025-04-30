The new Ingv bulletin on the Flegrei fields is published, the lifting speed of the soil has decreased

The Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv published the weekly bulletin relating to the monitoring of the activity of the Campi Flegrei for the period from 21 to 27 April 2025. Continue the slowing of soil lifting seen in recent weeks following the earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 of 13 March and of magnitude 3.9 of March 15. Currently, the average lifting speed of the land due to bradisism is approximately 20 millimeters per month And the data relating to the last fifteen days suggest that the average monthly speed could be further down. The analysis of the data of the next few weeks will verify this trend. Of Vito (Ingv): “Bradisism, a speed decreased by 1 centimeter which is almost stopped in Nisida and Capo Miseno”.

The seismicity of the area is slightly increased with 57 low magnitude earthquakeswith the utmost a 2.7against the 46 recorded by the previous bulletin. Have been recorded Three seismic swarmsall located in the Pozzuoli area. The monitored geochemical parameters have not highlighted significant changes with an average temperature recorded in Pisciarelli by approx 96 ° Cwith an interval between 94 ° C and 98 ° C, and the lowest values ​​were observed in conjunction with the rains. The bulletin does not report signs of evolution in the short term.

Soil deformations: bradisism continues to slow down to the Flegrei fields

The soil lifting In the area of ​​maximum deformation of the Flegrei Campi, monitored by the GNSS station of Rione Terra, showed variations during the last year. From mid -April to August 2024, the average lifting speed was approximately 20 mm/month. Subsequently, from the end of August, this speed has decreased to approximately 10 mm/monthwhile in the month following the seismic swarm of 15-19 February, a recovery of the lifting was observed, with an average monthly speed of about 30 mm/month. Currently, in April 2025, the average returned to 20 mm/month.

Lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 28/04/2025. Credit: ingv



Overall, the total lifting recorded by the Rite station from January 2024 is approximately 26.5 cm1.5 cm more than reported in the Bulletin of April 22.

Seismicity and geochemistry: three seismic swarms, the co 2 remains stable

The area of ​​the Campi Flegrei, from 21 to 27 April, was affected by seismic activity, with the location of 57 earthquakes. The magnitude has reached a maximum value of 2.7. Specifically, 22 of these earthquakes have focused in Three seismic swarmsall that took place in the area of Pozzuoli:

First swarm of 10 earthquakes that took place on the night of April 24, 2025 with a magnitude that reached the 2.0 value;

of 10 earthquakes that took place on the night of April 24, 2025 with a magnitude that reached the 2.0 value; Second swarm of 5 earthquakes (maximum magnitude of 2.7) started at 06:28 on April 25, 2025;

of 5 earthquakes (maximum magnitude of 2.7) started at 06:28 on April 25, 2025; Third swarm of 7 earthquakes of April 27, 2025 which reached a maximum magnitude of 1.6.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 21 to 27 April 2025. Credit: ingv



The weekly geochemical data do not show significant variations compared to the heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system and increase of Fluid flows. In the Pisciarelli area, i CO2 flows From the ground they confirm multi -year trends, and do not present significant variations compared to previous periods.

Summary of the Ingv bulletin of 29 April 2025

The Vesuvian Observatory, in its weekly bulletin, underlines that There are no elements that foresee significant short -term events in the volcanic activity of the Campi Flegrei. The area remains the subject of constant monitoring by the Ingv. The main data of the week are: