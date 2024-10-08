The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season

The Night Agent will have a third season. Good news for fans of the Netflix spy thriller series which has won an early renewal for a third chapter even before the debut of season number two, expected in the winter of 2025. Netflix, in fact, has decided to focus heavily on a series that immediately won the hearts of the public with an adrenaline-filled and captivating story and a first season that was the most watched series on Netflix in 2023 (and is currently in seventh place among the most popular English-language series ever on Netflix with 98.2 million views in its first 91 days. Furthermore, the series was at the top of Netflix’s global top 10 for four consecutive weeks, reaching first place in the top 10 of 87 countries around the world.

The third season of The Night Agent will consist of 10 episodes, with production starting in Istanbul later this year, before returning to filming in New York in 2025.

The Ngiht Agent: what it’s about

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller featuring a low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). His efforts to save the President in the first season earned him the opportunity to become a Night Agent in the second season. But working in the secret organization Night Action will lead Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

The Night Agent 2: everything we know so far

The Ngiht Agent 3: when it comes out on Netflix

Considering that filming of the third chapter of The Night Agent will only begin in 2025 and the second season of the series has not yet debuted on Netflix, we can expect to see The Night Agent 3 no earlier than 2026/2027.

The Night Agent review