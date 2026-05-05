The numbers that no one reads about the Inter championship (and that "capped trophy")

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The numbers that no one reads about the Inter championship (and that "capped trophy")

The numbers that no one reads about the Inter scudetto (and that “capped trophy”)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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