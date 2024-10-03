The Office Australia arrives on Prime Video: trailer, cast, plot and when it comes out

Countdown to the Prime Video debut of the Australian version of The Office, the new remake of the cult series that arrives 23 years after the first cry of the show created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. From the trailer to the cast, from plot previews to the release date, here’s everything you need to know.

The Office Australia, the trailer

The Office Australia, the cast and guest stars

In the cast of the Australian version of The Office there are Felicity Ward, Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, Claude Jabbour and Jason Perini. Among the guest stars of the series we find Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton.

The Office Australia, previews on the plot

In The Officethe official synopsis reads, “Hannah Howard is the director of the Flinley Craddick packaging company. When she receives the news from headquarters that her branch will be closed and that everyone will have to work from home, Hannah goes into survival mode, going so far as to make promises that she is unable to keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The employees of Flinley Craddick end up humoring her and putting up with her outlandish plots as they attempt to achieve the impossible goals that have been set for them all.”

The Office Australia, the production

The series directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren and Jesse Griffin is produced by Sophia Zachariou and Linda Micsko, BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios. Julie De Fina, Jackie van Beek and Kylie Washington serve as executive producers.

The Office Australia, when it comes out

The series debuts on Prime Video on October 18, 2024.